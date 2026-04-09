Transport Planner | French & Dutch | Antwerp

Transport Planner | French & Dutch | Antwerp

Posted on April 9, 2026
Rotterdam
English, French
Posted on April 9, 2026

About this role

Our client makes a significant contribution to dry cargo inland waterway logistics. Every day, at least 200 inland vessels across Europe are operating on behalf of our client. This makes it the largest cooperative chartering organization active in the European inland shipping sector.



The Transport Coordinator is responsible for executing transport orders and chartering activities, ensuring efficient vessel allocation, maintaining customer relationships, and contributing to the organization's commercial and operational success.


Operational Responsibilities



  • Executes transport orders and chartering activities.

  • Ensures that assigned customer orders are properly scheduled and allocated.

  • Optimizes the utilization of affiliated members' vessels.

  • Coordinates relevant matters with colleagues at the chartering desk and senior chartering agents.

  • Assigns vessels and supports/advises colleagues in vessel planning.

  • Ensures that requests are quoted in writing in a timely manner.

  • Operates in compliance with the rules established in the quality management system.

  • Ensures compliance with all regulations related to feed safety for GMP+ transports.


Commercial Responsibilities



  • Contributes to acquiring new customers and retaining existing ones.

  • Maintains relationships with existing clients and potential customers.

  • Assists in preparing customer quotations and ensures proper documentation/storage.

  • Monitors and identifies significant developments in inland shipping, particularly within the members' fleet.


Member & Stakeholder Relations



  • Maintains contact with members and handles their questions and complaints.

  • Ensures fair distribution and compensation of transport assignments among members in accordance with established rules.

  • Maintains relationships with members and initiates vessel visits.

  • Participates in member-related activities (e.g., general meetings, social events).


Team & Organizational Contribution



  • Contributes to a positive and enjoyable working environment and demonstrates collegial behaviour.

  • Remains accessible and supportive to colleagues.

  • Contributes to continuous improvement within the organization.

  • Keeps colleagues informed about ongoing activities.

  • Actively shares knowledge with relevant colleagues.



Our client is looking for a driven colleague who is communicatively strong and administratively skilled. You enjoy variety, are entrepreneurial, broadly interested, and a team player. Providing excellent service to customers and inland shipping entrepreneurs comes naturally to you. You have a good command of the Dutch language, both spoken and written, and you also possess strong knowledge of the French language. You are based near Antwerp, Belgium.


What they offer:



  • The opportunity to work in a collegial, ambitious, and driven team.

  • Excellent primary and secondary employment conditions.

  • A highly modern working environment with a strong focus on corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

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