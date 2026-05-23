Allocator | Retail

Capturing store and market trends and collaborating with Merchandising and Assortment Planning teams to build strong product assortments for retail doors

Analyzing sales and inventory data to forecast demand and optimize replenishment processes

Identifying and managing pre-season and in-season risks and opportunities in collaboration with cross-functional stakeholders

Allocating products within store capacity constraints and ensuring smooth transitions between campaigns, flows, and seasons

Preparing ad-hoc and regular reporting to support allocation decisions and communicate stock positions, risks, and opportunities

Supporting launch and marketing initiatives by ensuring appropriate product coverage across stores

Defining optimal depth by store, style, and size based on sales trends, targets, and store capacity

Minimizing end-of-season stock by managing replenishment and improving sell-through of slower-moving products

As an Allocator, you ensure our customer wins with the consumer by making sure the right product assortment is available at the right time, in the right stores, and in the right quantities. Based at the European Head Office, you will be part of a strong retail team supporting premium store locations across the European market.This role focuses on in-season trading and inventory optimization, with the goal of driving sales performance while ensuring efficient stock management across the product lifecycle.Key responsibilities include: