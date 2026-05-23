Allocator | Retail

Allocator | Retail

Posted on May 23, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on May 23, 2026

About this role

As an Allocator, you ensure our customer wins with the consumer by making sure the right product assortment is available at the right time, in the right stores, and in the right quantities. Based at the European Head Office, you will be part of a strong retail team supporting premium store locations across the European market.
This role focuses on in-season trading and inventory optimization, with the goal of driving sales performance while ensuring efficient stock management across the product lifecycle.Key responsibilities include:
  • Capturing store and market trends and collaborating with Merchandising and Assortment Planning teams to build strong product assortments for retail doors
  • Analyzing sales and inventory data to forecast demand and optimize replenishment processes
  • Identifying and managing pre-season and in-season risks and opportunities in collaboration with cross-functional stakeholders
  • Allocating products within store capacity constraints and ensuring smooth transitions between campaigns, flows, and seasons
  • Preparing ad-hoc and regular reporting to support allocation decisions and communicate stock positions, risks, and opportunities
  • Supporting launch and marketing initiatives by ensuring appropriate product coverage across stores
  • Defining optimal depth by store, style, and size based on sales trends, targets, and store capacity
  • Minimizing end-of-season stock by managing replenishment and improving sell-through of slower-moving products

Requirements

  • At least 1 year of direct experience in DSM such as allocation, location planning and assortment planning.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a data-driven mindset
  • Advanced proficiency in Excel and Microsoft Office tools, with the ability to quickly learn new systems
  • Ability to work with data to build insights, forecasts, and actionable recommendations
  • Strong communication skills with the ability to engage effectively with a wide range of stakeholders
  • Commercial and entrepreneurial mindset, with the ability to make trade decisions pre- and in-season
  • Proactive, self-starting attitude with strong ownership and results orientation in a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to collaborate effectively, build networks, and work with cross-functional teams
  • Understanding of planning tools, inventory KPIs, and performance tracking

Salary

€3200-€4300 per month

The company

Our client is a big player in the retail space.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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