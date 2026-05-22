Logistics Administrator I English

Logistics Administrator I English

Posted on May 22, 2026
Rotterdam
English
Posted on May 22, 2026

About this role

As the Logistics Administrator you should be a flexible person with an administrative background, willing to coordinate general activities. The first responsibility will be the execution, administration and control of contracts, and the position includes reporting directly to the head of administration.
For this role our client is looking for someone who has administrative skills with an interest in logistics as they are currently in the process of digitizing their administration.
Here are some examples of your daily tasks:

Execution contracts:
  • Issuing contracts as per instructions of trader and/or head of the department
  • Emission and continuous control of Letters of Credit or any other type of  payment document
  • Control purchase contract terms
  • Receipt, control and dispatch of documentation
  • Shipment advice
  • Control of suppliers invoices

Logistics:
  • Following up of loading and shipments
  • Covering insurance of transport
  • Making bookings with shipping companies
  • Passing on instructions to suppliers etc.

General duties:
  • Applying for samples
  • Sending samples to our customers
  • Updating sailing list
  • Updating list of executed contracts
  • Updating contract list  
  • Filing of executed contracts 

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Requirements

As the Logistics Administrator you need to have an eye for detail as you are dealing with contracts and shipment documents. You are good at prioritizing your tasks. You are eager to learn and don't shy away from asking questions, working in a team comes naturally to you.
  • Fluency level of English
  • Conversational Dutch is a bonus
  • You must have 1-3 years experience in Logistics or an educational degree in a similar field
  • Interest in digitizing administration
  • Interested in other parts of the organization
  • Eager to learn and brings in new ideas

Please note that, in order to be considered for this role, candidates must be already based in the Rotterdam area and hold a valid work permit, as the client is unable to provide sponsorship
Salary based on professional experience and expertise.

Salary

€3500-€3500 per month

The company

Our client is a FMCG company buying and selling mainly foods from all-over of the world for shipment to mainly West-Africa. Based in Rotterdam, they are searching for a new person to join their international team.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Commercial Operations Specialist - Logistics & Order Fulfillment
Transport Planner | Dutch and French | Rotterdam
Transport Planner | French & Dutch | Antwerp
Logistics Employee
Sales Support Specialist
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Starting a business in the Netherlands: Get it right with NetherBridge PartnersStarting a business in the Netherlands: Get it right with NetherBridge Partners
Low-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this yearLow-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this year
Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 yearsDutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years
The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hourThe Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position