Logistics Administrator I English

Fluency level of English

Conversational Dutch is a bonus

You must have 1-3 years experience in Logistics or an educational degree in a similar field

Interest in digitizing administration

Interested in other parts of the organization

Eager to learn and brings in new ideas

As the Logistics Administrator you need to have an eye for detail as you are dealing with contracts and shipment documents. You are good at prioritizing your tasks. You are eager to learn and don't shy away from asking questions, working in a team comes naturally to you.Please note that, in order to be considered for this role, candidates must be already based in the Rotterdam area and hold a valid work permit, as the client is unable to provide sponsorshipSalary based on professional experience and expertise.