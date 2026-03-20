Affiliate Marketing Intern

Affiliate Marketing Intern

Posted on March 20, 2026
Amsterdam
-
Entry level
Posted on March 20, 2026

About this role

When choosing a bank, our users often turn to comparison sites, financial blogs, product review platforms, and influencers. These channels are some of the first places where users interact with bunq.

As our Affiliate Marketing Intern, you’ll ensure that users encounter clear, accurate, and trustworthy information about bunq across affiliate partners while uncovering new opportunities to grow our performance marketing channels. 🚀

Take ownership

  • Keep affiliate partner websites up-to-date and accurate, ensuring bunq is represented clearly across comparison sites, blogs, and review platforms 🔎

  • Turn competitor and publisher research into actionable insights that reveal new growth opportunities 📊

  • Build and structure a performance-driven influencer program, partnering with content creators and measuring its impact as a marketing channel 🤝

  • Maintain a large portfolio of affiliate partners, ensuring consistent messaging and reliable user information

  • Support the team in identifying new affiliate and influencer partnerships that help bunq reach the right audiences 💡

Requirements

  • You’re fluent in English

  • You have a strong analytical mindset and enjoy spotting trends and patterns in data 📈

  • You’re a clear communicator, comfortable interacting with partners and collaborating with internal teams

  • You’re highly organized and can manage multiple projects without losing attention to detail

  • You’re proactive and eager to learn, with a strong interest in digital marketing

  • You’re digitally savvy, interested in social media, influencer marketing, and online communities 🌐

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

New to the Netherlands or settling in? Meet expat-friendly businesses, attend free workshops on housing, careers and education, and unlock fair-only offers at IAmExpat Fair Amsterdam (March 7, 2026, 10:00–17:00, Beurs van Berlage). Get tickets: https://amsterdam.iamexpatfair.nl/

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