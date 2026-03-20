Affiliate Marketing Intern

You’re fluent in English

You have a strong analytical mindset and enjoy spotting trends and patterns in data 📈

You’re a clear communicator , comfortable interacting with partners and collaborating with internal teams

You’re highly organized and can manage multiple projects without losing attention to detail

You’re proactive and eager to learn , with a strong interest in digital marketing

You’re digitally savvy, interested in social media, influencer marketing, and online communities 🌐

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style