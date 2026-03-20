Affiliate Marketing Intern
About this role
When choosing a bank, our users often turn to comparison sites, financial blogs, product review platforms, and influencers. These channels are some of the first places where users interact with bunq.
As our Affiliate Marketing Intern, you’ll ensure that users encounter clear, accurate, and trustworthy information about bunq across affiliate partners while uncovering new opportunities to grow our performance marketing channels. 🚀
Take ownership
Keep affiliate partner websites up-to-date and accurate, ensuring bunq is represented clearly across comparison sites, blogs, and review platforms 🔎
Turn competitor and publisher research into actionable insights that reveal new growth opportunities 📊
Build and structure a performance-driven influencer program, partnering with content creators and measuring its impact as a marketing channel 🤝
Maintain a large portfolio of affiliate partners, ensuring consistent messaging and reliable user information
Support the team in identifying new affiliate and influencer partnerships that help bunq reach the right audiences 💡
Requirements
You’re fluent in English
You have a strong analytical mindset and enjoy spotting trends and patterns in data 📈
You’re a clear communicator, comfortable interacting with partners and collaborating with internal teams
You’re highly organized and can manage multiple projects without losing attention to detail
You’re proactive and eager to learn, with a strong interest in digital marketing
You’re digitally savvy, interested in social media, influencer marketing, and online communities 🌐
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
New to the Netherlands or settling in? Meet expat-friendly businesses, attend free workshops on housing, careers and education, and unlock fair-only offers at IAmExpat Fair Amsterdam (March 7, 2026, 10:00–17:00, Beurs van Berlage). Get tickets: https://amsterdam.iamexpatfair.nl/