Financial Controller - TEMP

Financial Controller - TEMP

Posted on March 28, 2026
Amsterdam
Temporary
Posted on March 28, 2026

About this role

Do you want play a critical part in driving consolidation accuracy, supporting disclosure requirements, and maintaining robust financial governance for an international Retail organisation?

As Financial controller you are responsible for managing the consolidated financial reporting process across the EMEA region. With your experience and knowledge of US GAAP you will be an asset to the team. This is a temporary assignment for 10 months.

Interested? Let's get in contact!

As Financial Controller you are responsible of a broad range of accounting, consolidation & reporting activities, including:

  • Assist the Manager in preparing accounting entries;
  • Produce timely and accurate financial statements to support global external and internal reporting;
  • Calculate and ensure accurate financial reporting around sales and payroll provisions and other specialized areas in compliance with US GAAP standards, including being in compliance with Audit and SOX requirements;
  • Ensure balance sheet integrity across entities and assist on various projects related to balance sheet integrity; Assist in Balance Sheet account reconciliation;
  • Maintain the integrity of consolidation systems (e.g., SAC), focusing on mappings, uploads, and data validation;
  • Support audit requests related to group consolidation and maintain SOX control documentation;
  • Identify opportunities to streamline consolidation processes, improve data accuracy, and enforce policy adherence across consolidation tasks;
  • Provide accounting guidance to countries financial departments in Europe including enhancing existing accounting guidance based on requests or identified needs;
  • Play a role in process improvement/ documentation in Record to Report functional area.

Requirements

  • Minimum of 7+ years of relevant financial accounting and reporting experience. With exposure to a large multinational corporate environment;
  • Accountancy qualification required (US CPA preferred). Big four career start as an accountant is a plus;
  • Strong knowledge of US GAAP. Skilled in BI, strong practical experience with SAP FMS;
  • Proactive, organized self-starter able to drive projects to completion and flexible & deadline oriented;
  • Able to clearly articulate finance topics in plain language to various stakeholders. Able to form trusted relationships with Senior Stakeholders.

Salary

This is an assignment for 10 months for 40 hours per week, starting first of may. We offer you a contract via Independent Recruiters. Freelance is not an option.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will inform you whether you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to support you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, making them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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