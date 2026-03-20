Junior Accountant | English

Would you like to work for a company that believes people are its greatest asset?

Our client, one of the largest real estate investment trust companies globally, is looking for a junior Accountant to join their International team here in Amsterdam.

Responsibilities:

Perform monthly cash/escrow account reconciliations.

Prepare accounting transactions and related journal entries and reporting files.

Analyze intercompany and related-party transactions, perform supporting reconciliations, and book simple intercompany journal entries.

Prepare balance sheet analyses and income statement variance and fluctuation analyses.

Preparations and filing of VAT returns

What we are looking for:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance

Professional fluency in English

1-2 years in an Accounting or Financial Administrative role within an international environment

Thorough knowledge of accounting procedures. An energetic, “can do and will do” approach

Immediately and full-time available

What's in it for you?

Ability to work hybrid in a great international team

A competitive remuneration package

Travel reimbursement, Pension contribution, Health insurance discount

Bonus based on personal and company performances

Excellent growth opportunities!

Please note that for this role we can only consider candidates who already reside and are eligible to work in the Netherlands with no time limitation.

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com

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