General Legal Assistant - English

General Legal Assistant - English

Posted on April 10, 2026
Schiphol
40
Posted on April 10, 2026

About this role

Our international client, a world-leading organisation in the IT/Software market, is looking for a General Legal Assistant to join their expanding team in Schiphol.

In the role, you will be accountable for assisting the Paralegals in providing general legal support to attorneys and the company’s business teams on commercial legal issues across EMEA. 

Job Profile for General Legal Assistant 
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Triage incoming commercial legal matters in a shared EMEA workspace to internal resources and functions in the company
  • Assist and support routine processes and legal matters
  • Collect and analyse information from business groups for Paralegals and escalate complex legal matters to them
  • Draft recommended guidance/solutions for commercial legal matters
  • Keep track and update Legal Self-Help business readiness resources

Candidate Profile for General Legal Assistant

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • A bachelor’s degree
  • 1+ year experience in paralegal, legal administration, or relevant area
  • Experience in analysing and understanding policies and legal documents
  • Service-oriented mindset
  • Project management skills
  • Passion for technology and eagerness to learn more and self-develop
  • Organised, analytical-thinking, problem-solving oriented
  • Able to deal with ambiguity and ready to present new ideas

What Our Client Offers

  • 27 annual leave days per year, and all Dutch public holidays
  • Pension plan
  • Laptop
  • Travel allowance
  • Work in a dynamic, international environment
  • Work with state-of-the-art technology
  • Be part of a team that changes the world
Want more jobs like this?Get Legal jobs in Schiphol delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Account Manager Benelux
Content Editor German Speaking Markets (part-time 16-20h/week)
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
QMS Implementation and Audit Lead (ESA/ESTEC)
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Experienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the NetherlandsExperienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the Netherlands
Your guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job marketYour guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job market
Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021
ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position