General Legal Assistant - English
Posted on April 10, 2026
Schiphol
40
Posted on April 10, 2026
About this role
Our international client, a world-leading organisation in the IT/Software market, is looking for a General Legal Assistant to join their expanding team in Schiphol.
In the role, you will be accountable for assisting the Paralegals in providing general legal support to attorneys and the company’s business teams on commercial legal issues across EMEA.
Job Profile for General Legal Assistant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Triage incoming commercial legal matters in a shared EMEA workspace to internal resources and functions in the company
- Assist and support routine processes and legal matters
- Collect and analyse information from business groups for Paralegals and escalate complex legal matters to them
- Draft recommended guidance/solutions for commercial legal matters
- Keep track and update Legal Self-Help business readiness resources
Candidate Profile for General Legal Assistant
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- A bachelor’s degree
- 1+ year experience in paralegal, legal administration, or relevant area
- Experience in analysing and understanding policies and legal documents
- Service-oriented mindset
- Project management skills
- Passion for technology and eagerness to learn more and self-develop
- Organised, analytical-thinking, problem-solving oriented
- Able to deal with ambiguity and ready to present new ideas
What Our Client Offers
- 27 annual leave days per year, and all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Laptop
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- Work with state-of-the-art technology
- Be part of a team that changes the world
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