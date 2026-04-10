General Legal Assistant - English

Our international client, a world-leading organisation in the IT/Software market, is looking for a General Legal Assistant to join their expanding team in Schiphol.

In the role, you will be accountable for assisting the Paralegals in providing general legal support to attorneys and the company’s business teams on commercial legal issues across EMEA.

Job Profile for General Legal Assistant

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Triage incoming commercial legal matters in a shared EMEA workspace to internal resources and functions in the company

Assist and support routine processes and legal matters

Collect and analyse information from business groups for Paralegals and escalate complex legal matters to them

Draft recommended guidance/solutions for commercial legal matters

Keep track and update Legal Self-Help business readiness resources

Candidate Profile for General Legal Assistant

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

A bachelor’s degree

1+ year experience in paralegal, legal administration, or relevant area

Experience in analysing and understanding policies and legal documents

Service-oriented mindset

Project management skills

Passion for technology and eagerness to learn more and self-develop

Organised, analytical-thinking, problem-solving oriented

Able to deal with ambiguity and ready to present new ideas

What Our Client Offers