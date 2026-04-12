Food Specialist Oils & Fats | Food Science | ENG
About this role
Are you an experienced food scientist with deep expertise in lipid chemistry and a passion for innovative fat system development? We are seeking a Food Specialist – Oils & Fats with strong hands-on formulation capabilities on behalf of our client, the European R&D branch of an internationally recognized food manufacturer specializing in premium noodles and Asian-inspired food products. Their European center plays a key role in developing healthy, clean-label food solutions and products that bring authentic flavors to local markets.
Key Responsibilities:
Fat System Development & Lab Work
- Develop and prototype fat systems at the bench level for application across noodles, soups, dumplings, sauces, spreads, and related formats
- Design emulsion systems, oleogels, and fat-protein networks with targeted melting behavior, oral lubrication, and digestion rate profiles
- Develop plant-based fat alternatives that maintain sensory performance while reducing saturated fat content and simplifying ingredient lists
- Adapt fat system designs for compatibility with multiple processing environments, including frozen formats, high-moisture applications, and protein-dense matrices
Fermentation-Based Lipid Work
- Apply fermentation techniques (microbial, enzymatic, solid-state) to modify fatty acid composition, improve oxidative stability, and build flavor complexity in oil and fat systems
- Incorporate fermented substrates into lipid matrices to support digestibility and gut response objectives
- Explore lipid-bound bioactives and postbiotic potential within fermented fat formulations
Metabolic & Functional Formulation
- Develop fat systems that reduce caloric contribution while preserving expected mouthfeel and sensory satisfaction
- Work with the nutrition specialist to align fat system design with satiety signaling and stable energy release
- Translate functional mechanisms into product-level outcomes that can support health positioning and, where applicable, substantiated claims
Research & Technical Analysis
- Monitor scientific literature on lipid chemistry, fat system innovation, and emerging functional food research to feed into the development pipeline
- Evaluate bioavailability, stability, and matrix interactions of fat systems across different food applications and processing conditions
- Analyze product compositions using relevant databases, lab testing, and formulation tools
Cross-Functional Collaboration
- Work closely with Innovation team members to understand product briefs and translate them into technical fat system solutions
- Collaborate with fermentation scientists, process engineers, and the nutrition specialist throughout the development cycle
- Share expertise internally: educate colleagues on fat science and contribute to broader knowledge-building within the team
- Ensure that development timelines and commercial realities are factored into technical decision-making from the start
Qualifications & Skills:
- Master's or PhD in Food Science, Food Chemistry, Lipid Chemistry, or a closely related field, with a specialization in oil and fat systems
- Minimum 5+ years of relevant hands-on experience in food formulation or food innovation involving oils and fats (PhD research years in a directly applicable subject count toward experience)
- Strong working knowledge of fat system behavior in food matrices, including how structural choices (emulsions, oleogels, fat-protein networks) affect texture, mouthfeel, digestion, and caloric contribution
- Demonstrated ability to work at the lab level, as this role involves bench work, not desk-only formulation
- Ability to translate scientific findings into actionable product decisions and communicate across functions with both technical and commercial colleagues
- Commercially aware: understands that products need to reach the market within defined timelines and can work within those constraints
- Experience in plant-based foods, functional foods, or clean label product development (preferred)
- Familiarity with fermentation-based approaches to lipid modification (microbial, enzymatic, or solid-state) (preferred)
- Exposure to structured lipid design: emulsions, oleogels, or fat-protein networks for application in processed food formats (preferred)
- Understanding of metabolic health concepts relevant to formulation: satiety mechanisms, gastric emptying rate, glycemic response (preferred)
What We Offer:
- 25 days of annual leave
- Pension plan
- Commuting expense support
- This is a full-time position with a minimum of 4 days onsite in the Wageningen office
- International, friendly team with a strong sense of teamwork and a proactive culture
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.
The post Food Specialist Oils & Fats | Food Science | ENG appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.