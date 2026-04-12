Food Specialist Oils & Fats | Food Science | ENG

Are you an experienced food scientist with deep expertise in lipid chemistry and a passion for innovative fat system development? We are seeking a Food Specialist – Oils & Fats with strong hands-on formulation capabilities on behalf of our client, the European R&D branch of an internationally recognized food manufacturer specializing in premium noodles and Asian-inspired food products. Their European center plays a key role in developing healthy, clean-label food solutions and products that bring authentic flavors to local markets.



Key Responsibilities:

Fat System Development & Lab Work

Develop and prototype fat systems at the bench level for application across noodles, soups, dumplings, sauces, spreads, and related formats

Design emulsion systems, oleogels, and fat-protein networks with targeted melting behavior, oral lubrication, and digestion rate profiles

Develop plant-based fat alternatives that maintain sensory performance while reducing saturated fat content and simplifying ingredient lists

Adapt fat system designs for compatibility with multiple processing environments, including frozen formats, high-moisture applications, and protein-dense matrices

Fermentation-Based Lipid Work

Apply fermentation techniques (microbial, enzymatic, solid-state) to modify fatty acid composition, improve oxidative stability, and build flavor complexity in oil and fat systems

Incorporate fermented substrates into lipid matrices to support digestibility and gut response objectives

Explore lipid-bound bioactives and postbiotic potential within fermented fat formulations

Metabolic & Functional Formulation

Develop fat systems that reduce caloric contribution while preserving expected mouthfeel and sensory satisfaction

Work with the nutrition specialist to align fat system design with satiety signaling and stable energy release

Translate functional mechanisms into product-level outcomes that can support health positioning and, where applicable, substantiated claims

Research & Technical Analysis

Monitor scientific literature on lipid chemistry, fat system innovation, and emerging functional food research to feed into the development pipeline

Evaluate bioavailability, stability, and matrix interactions of fat systems across different food applications and processing conditions

Analyze product compositions using relevant databases, lab testing, and formulation tools

Cross-Functional Collaboration

Work closely with Innovation team members to understand product briefs and translate them into technical fat system solutions

Collaborate with fermentation scientists, process engineers, and the nutrition specialist throughout the development cycle

Share expertise internally: educate colleagues on fat science and contribute to broader knowledge-building within the team

Ensure that development timelines and commercial realities are factored into technical decision-making from the start

Qualifications & Skills:

Master's or PhD in Food Science, Food Chemistry, Lipid Chemistry, or a closely related field, with a specialization in oil and fat systems

Minimum 5+ years of relevant hands-on experience in food formulation or food innovation involving oils and fats (PhD research years in a directly applicable subject count toward experience)

(PhD research years in a directly applicable subject count toward experience) Strong working knowledge of fat system behavior in food matrices, including how structural choices (emulsions, oleogels, fat-protein networks) affect texture, mouthfeel, digestion, and caloric contribution

Demonstrated ability to work at the lab level, as this role involves bench work, not desk-only formulation

Ability to translate scientific findings into actionable product decisions and communicate across functions with both technical and commercial colleagues

Commercially aware: understands that products need to reach the market within defined timelines and can work within those constraints

Experience in plant-based foods, functional foods, or clean label product development (preferred)

Familiarity with fermentation-based approaches to lipid modification (microbial, enzymatic, or solid-state) (preferred)

Exposure to structured lipid design: emulsions, oleogels, or fat-protein networks for application in processed food formats (preferred)

Understanding of metabolic health concepts relevant to formulation: satiety mechanisms, gastric emptying rate, glycemic response (preferred)

What We Offer:

25 days of annual leave

Pension plan

Commuting expense support

This is a full-time position with a minimum of 4 days onsite in the Wageningen office

International, friendly team with a strong sense of teamwork and a proactive culture

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.

The post Food Specialist Oils & Fats | Food Science | ENG appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.