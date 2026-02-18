Neatly made beds, sparkling white linen, and a dust-free hotel. That's what you, as the Housekeeping Manager, ensure, right?

As the Housekeeping Supervisor of this beautiful waterfront hotel, you are responsible for ensuring that the entire hotel is always in pristine condition. You lead your own team, and together, you ensure that all rooms are clean and that the public areas are well-maintained. This hotel caters to both the business and leisure markets, so there's plenty to do!

If you are naturally hospitable, have experience in Housekeeping management, and are looking for a new challenge, then I would love to receive your CV!

In this role, you are responsible for supervising your team in their daily tasks. This naturally includes cleaning the hotel rooms, common areas, and bathrooms. You are actively involved in both the front-line work and behind the scenes to ensure that your team can do their job. Behind the scenes, that means: scheduling, assigning tasks, training new staff, and quality control. In summary, your responsibilities include: