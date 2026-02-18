Housekeeping Supervisor
About this role
Neatly made beds, sparkling white linen, and a dust-free hotel. That's what you, as the Housekeeping Manager, ensure, right?
As the Housekeeping Supervisor of this beautiful waterfront hotel, you are responsible for ensuring that the entire hotel is always in pristine condition. You lead your own team, and together, you ensure that all rooms are clean and that the public areas are well-maintained. This hotel caters to both the business and leisure markets, so there's plenty to do!
If you are naturally hospitable, have experience in Housekeeping management, and are looking for a new challenge, then I would love to receive your CV!
In this role, you are responsible for supervising your team in their daily tasks. This naturally includes cleaning the hotel rooms, common areas, and bathrooms. You are actively involved in both the front-line work and behind the scenes to ensure that your team can do their job. Behind the scenes, that means: scheduling, assigning tasks, training new staff, and quality control. In summary, your responsibilities include:
- Supervising the Housekeeping team;
- Scheduling and assigning tasks;
- Training new staff;
- Ensuring quality within the department;
- Supporting the Housekeeping Manager with their tasks as needed.
Requirements
In order to be successful in this position, you will need to recognize yourself in the following criteria:
- A completed (MBO) degree (think of Facility or Hospitality courses);
- At least 1 year of experience in Housekeeping within the hotel industry;
- Management experience within the hotel industry;
- You are a good leader who is confident and assertive.
Salary
The salary indication for this role is around €2650 per month on a full-time basis. Additionally, this hotel offers generous secondary employment benefits which I would be happy to discuss with you in a personal conversation.
What's next? Within four business days, we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule a preliminary interview, either digitally or in person. In this interview, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the rest of the application process. With your consent, we will introduce you to our client and continue to support you throughout the remainder of the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters, each with a strong focus on their own field. As such, they are the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and client.