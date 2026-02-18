Housekeeping Supervisor

Housekeeping Supervisor

Posted on February 18, 2026
Putten
Permanent
Posted on February 18, 2026

About this role

Neatly made beds, sparkling white linen, and a dust-free hotel. That's what you, as the Housekeeping Manager, ensure, right?

As the Housekeeping Supervisor of this beautiful waterfront hotel, you are responsible for ensuring that the entire hotel is always in pristine condition. You lead your own team, and together, you ensure that all rooms are clean and that the public areas are well-maintained. This hotel caters to both the business and leisure markets, so there's plenty to do!

If you are naturally hospitable, have experience in Housekeeping management, and are looking for a new challenge, then I would love to receive your CV!

In this role, you are responsible for supervising your team in their daily tasks. This naturally includes cleaning the hotel rooms, common areas, and bathrooms. You are actively involved in both the front-line work and behind the scenes to ensure that your team can do their job. Behind the scenes, that means: scheduling, assigning tasks, training new staff, and quality control. In summary, your responsibilities include:

  • Supervising the Housekeeping team;
  • Scheduling and assigning tasks;
  • Training new staff;
  • Ensuring quality within the department;
  • Supporting the Housekeeping Manager with their tasks as needed.

Requirements

In order to be successful in this position, you will need to recognize yourself in the following criteria:

  • A completed (MBO) degree (think of Facility or Hospitality courses);
  • At least 1 year of experience in Housekeeping within the hotel industry;
  • Management experience within the hotel industry;
  • You are a good leader who is confident and assertive.

Salary

2000 - 2500

The salary indication for this role is around €2650 per month on a full-time basis. Additionally, this hotel offers generous secondary employment benefits which I would be happy to discuss with you in a personal conversation. 

What's next? Within four business days, we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule a preliminary interview, either digitally or in person. In this interview, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the rest of the application process. With your consent, we will introduce you to our client and continue to support you throughout the remainder of the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters, each with a strong focus on their own field. As such, they are the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and client.

Want more jobs like this?Get Other jobs in Putten delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

ESTEC Test Centre & TEC Laboratories Quality Support Service
Human Resources Data Analyst (ESA/ESTEC)
Project Scheduler (ESA/ESTEC)
QMS Implementation and Audit Lead (ESA/ESTEC)
Data Analyst - Business Control Support
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position