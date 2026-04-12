Logistics Finance Coordinator (TEMP)
About this role
Logistics Finance Coordinator wanted!
Become the vital operational bridge connecting logistics vendors, procurement team, and internal partners. In this dynamic role, you’ll drive seamless rate management, ensure invoices are processed flawlessly and on time, and tackle any discrepancies with sharp attention and swift action. Perfect for a detail-focused, proactive professional passionate about delivering tangible results. While skills in data analysis and systems like SAP and Excel are a plus, your true power will come from ownership, execution, and accelerating operational excellence. Step in and make a real impact!
Key Responsibilities:
- Be the pivotal logistics liaison, overseeing purchases and payments at site or regional levels;
- Guarantee seamless and timely processing of transportation invoices, ensuring accuracy every step of the way;
- Masterfully manage freight rate databases, swiftly updating rates post-contract changes or tenders;
- Resolve invoice discrepancies with agility, partnering closely with vendors to settle disputes efficiently;
- Monitor vendor payment performance and aging reports to secure compliance and on-time payments;
- Champion logistics service issue resolution by identifying root causes, driving corrective actions, and innovating process improvements to prevent future challenges;
- Create precise goods receipts for both fixed and variable logistics costs, ensuring accurate financial tracking;
- Maintain up-to-date monthly fuel surcharges and spot rates within critical systems;
- Empower procurement teams with insightful spend analysis and vendor performance data;
- Uphold rigorous compliance with corporate purchasing policies and business controls, safeguarding company standards;
- Collaborate seamlessly across logistics, procurement, operations, and finance to propel business success.
Requirements
Preferred Skills & Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Logistics, Supply Chain, Business, or related field;
- 2–5 years relevant experience in Supply Chain, Logistics, Procurement, or related areas;
- Experience with ERP systems, preferably SAP;
- Proficient in Excel (pivot tables, basic formulas; VBA is a plus);
- Strong attention to detail and capability to handle multiple priorities;
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills;
- Problem-solving approach with ability to resolve issues and prevent recurrence;
- Proactive mindset focused on continuous improvement;
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a cross-functional, international team.
Salary
The position is intended to be a temporary 30–60-day replacement due to leave of absence, however, it does have the potential to move to a 1-year assignment. You will receive a temporary contract through Independent Recruiters Flex.
Salary will be between €3500,- and €4250,- gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and on education and experience.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.