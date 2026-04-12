Logistics Sourcing Specialist (temp)
About this role
Logistics Finance Coordinator wanted!
Become the vital operational bridge connecting logistics vendors, procurement team, and internal partners. In this dynamic role, you’ll drive seamless rate management, ensure invoices are processed flawlessly and on time, and tackle any discrepancies with sharp attention and swift action. Perfect for a detail-focused, proactive professional passionate about delivering tangible results. While skills in data analysis and systems like SAP and Excel are a plus, your true power will come from ownership, execution, and accelerating operational excellence. Step in and make a real impact!
Key Responsibilities:
- Process high volumes of transportation invoices accurately and on time
- Maintain and update freight rate data in systems based on approved contracts and tenders
- Create goods receipts for fixed and variable logistics costs
- Maintain fuel surcharges and spot rates in relevant systems
- Identify and resolve invoice mismatches by troubleshooting and coordinating with vendors
- Monitor payment status and aging reports and follow up where required
- Act as an operational contact for logistics-related purchasing and payment questions
- Escalate issues when needed and support resolution within defined processes Most tasks follow clear procedures and repeat on a daily/weekly basis
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree or relevant vocational training (Logistics, Supply Chain, Business preferred)
- 0–3 years of relevant experience in logistics, supply chain, procurement, or finance operations
- Comfortable working with structured, repetitive tasks for most of the day
- Strong attention to detail and consistency
- Intermediate Excel skills (filters, lookups, simple formulas)
- Basic experience with ERP systems (SAP is preferred)
- Reliable, focused, and able to meet daily operational deadlines
- Clear and professional communication skills
Salary
The position is intended to be a temporary 30–60-day replacement due to leave of absence, however, it does have the potential to move to a 1-year assignment. You will receive a temporary contract through Independent Recruiters Flex.
Salary will be between €3500,- and €4250,- gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and on education and experience.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.