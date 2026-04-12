Logistics Sourcing Specialist (temp)

Logistics Sourcing Specialist (temp)

Posted on April 12, 2026
Rotterdam
Temporary
Posted on April 12, 2026

About this role

Logistics Finance Coordinator wanted! 

Become the vital operational bridge connecting logistics vendors, procurement team, and internal partners. In this dynamic role, you’ll drive seamless rate management, ensure invoices are processed flawlessly and on time, and tackle any discrepancies with sharp attention and swift action. Perfect for a detail-focused, proactive professional passionate about delivering tangible results. While skills in data analysis and systems like SAP and Excel are a plus, your true power will come from ownership, execution, and accelerating operational excellence. Step in and make a real impact!

Key Responsibilities:

  •  Process high volumes of transportation invoices accurately and on time
  • Maintain and update freight rate data in systems based on approved contracts and tenders
  • Create goods receipts for fixed and variable logistics costs
  • Maintain fuel surcharges and spot rates in relevant systems
  • Identify and resolve invoice mismatches by troubleshooting and coordinating with vendors
  • Monitor payment status and aging reports and follow up where required
  • Act as an operational contact for logistics-related purchasing and payment questions
  • Escalate issues when needed and support resolution within defined processes Most tasks follow clear procedures and repeat on a daily/weekly basis

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree or relevant vocational training (Logistics, Supply Chain, Business preferred)
  • 0–3 years of relevant experience in logistics, supply chain, procurement, or finance operations
  • Comfortable working with structured, repetitive tasks for most of the day
  • Strong attention to detail and consistency
  • Intermediate Excel skills (filters, lookups, simple formulas)
  • Basic experience with ERP systems (SAP is preferred)
  • Reliable, focused, and able to meet daily operational deadlines
  • Clear and professional communication skills

Salary

4000 - 4500

The position is intended to be a temporary 30–60-day replacement due to leave of absence, however, it does have the potential to move to a 1-year assignment.  You will receive a temporary contract through Independent Recruiters Flex. 

Salary will be between €3500,- and €4250,- gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and on education and experience.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Logistics Finance Coordinator (TEMP)
Junior Financial Representative | English | Nijmegen
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Payable Accountant (ESA) Noordwijk
AP/AR Accountant - English & Italian, Serbian, Slovenian, Slovak, Czech or Croatian
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Experienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the NetherlandsExperienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the Netherlands
Your guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job marketYour guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job market
Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021
ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position