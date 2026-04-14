Commercial Operations Specialist - Logistics & Order Fulfillment

Be the link between customers, supply chain, and logistics and drive seamless order execution from start to finish.

As a Commercial Operations Specialist, you will take ownership of the end-to-end order fulfillment process for your customer portfolio. You operate at the intersection of Sales, Supply Chain, and Logistics, ensuring smooth execution, on-time delivery, and accurate invoicing.

This is not a traditional customer service role. You are a key operational partner, solving challenges, coordinating stakeholders, and ensuring a high-performing order-to-cash process.

As a Commercial Operations Specialist, you manage the end-to-end order-to-cash process for a domestic and/or export customer portfolio. You work closely with Sales, Supply Chain, and Logistics to ensure smooth execution from order entry through delivery and invoicing, acting as the key point of contact for operational matters.

Your responsibilities include: