Commercial Operations Specialist - Logistics & Order Fulfillment
About this role
Be the link between customers, supply chain, and logistics and drive seamless order execution from start to finish.
As a Commercial Operations Specialist, you will take ownership of the end-to-end order fulfillment process for your customer portfolio. You operate at the intersection of Sales, Supply Chain, and Logistics, ensuring smooth execution, on-time delivery, and accurate invoicing.
This is not a traditional customer service role. You are a key operational partner, solving challenges, coordinating stakeholders, and ensuring a high-performing order-to-cash process.
As a Commercial Operations Specialist, you manage the end-to-end order-to-cash process for a domestic and/or export customer portfolio. You work closely with Sales, Supply Chain, and Logistics to ensure smooth execution from order entry through delivery and invoicing, acting as the key point of contact for operational matters.
Your responsibilities include:
- Owning the full order lifecycle, ensuring accurate and timely processing, delivery, and invoicing;
- Coordinating with Planning, Sales, Supply Chain, Logistics, and Finance to drive efficient execution;
- Monitoring product availability and managing order fulfillment and transportation flows;
- Resolving operational and logistical issues in a proactive and solution-oriented way;
- Delivering a high standard of customer experience while managing requests and escalations;
- Building strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders;
- Supporting other business units and acting as a go-to person for operational topics;
- Ensuring compliance with procedures and maintaining accurate customer master data in SAP.
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Requirements
Your Profile
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, preferably in Supply Chain, Logistics, Business, or a related field;
- 1–3 years of experience in customer operations, order management, supply chain, or logistics;
- Experience with order-to-cash or order fulfillment processes is a strong plus;
- Solid working knowledge of SAP and MS Office (especially Excel);
- Proactive and solution-oriented mindset with good problem-solving skills;
- Comfortable working in a cross-functional, international environment;
- Strong communication skills and ability to engage with multiple stakeholders;
- Fluent in English (written and verbal); an additional European language is a plus.
Salary
Please note that this position is exclusively open to candidates seeking direct employment - freelance applications will not be considered. We offer a monthly salary between €3,800 and €4,800 on a flex payroll basis, tailored to your relevant professional experience. This offer is based on a full-time contract (40 hours per week) for the duration of one year.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.