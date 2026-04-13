Customer Support Logistics (Temporary Assignment)

Customer Support Logistics (Temporary Assignment)

Posted on April 13, 2026
Rotterdam
Temporary
Posted on April 13, 2026

About this role

Are you familiar with SAP? Do you derive energy from working in customer support? Our client is a global leader in chemicals and plastics that is driving the circular economy and therefore aims to strengthen their team.

In this temporary role for 12 months, you will focus on resolving customer or business-related challenges and on operating with a diligent degree of knowledge of handling customers, products, manufacturing, and transportation procedures.

Does this opportunity spark your interest? Apply now!

As Account Specialist, you manage the end-to-end order fulfillment for a dedicated domestic and/or export portfolio. Your daily focus includes order processing, coordinating logistics, and ensuring accurate invoicing. In this role, you act as the primary point of contact for resolving business challenges, leveraging your knowledge of manufacturing and transportation. Additionally, you serve as a collaborative back-up for other business units and a key resource for operational troubleshooting.

Your responsibilities will be:

  • Delivering the highest quality service to your customers, handling customer requests in a timely and professional manner, building up long-term value for the company while increasing customer satisfaction;
  • Constantly improving the knowledge of the working procedures and instructions, the quality documentation, and the quality governance; being able to identify and solve gaps in the knowledge;
  • Acting as primary interface with Planning, Sales, Business and Supply Chain to serve the customer in the most efficient and effective way to maximize value for the company (feedback from business partners, KPIs (Key performance Indicators), complaints) and ensuring effective interfaces with all partner functions;
  • Has the ability and willingness to back-up all businesses within the group and strive to become the natural go to person in case of operational issues;
  • Developing effective relationships with key stakeholders (customers, planners, business, SC, Finance, etc.) and building an effective network so that targets are effectively and efficiently met;
  • You are ensuring that formal governance compliance and company work ethic culture is in place by respecting / adhering to all policies and procedures;
  • Checking and maintaining accuracy of Customer Master Data in SAP in liaison with Master Data team to ensure correct deliveries, invoicing, and communication.

 

Requirements

Your profile:

  • Bachelor degree preferred or equivalent experience;
  • IT (Information Technology) capabilities (SAP, MS Office);
  • Minimum of 1/2 years in Customer Service and/or Supply Chain;
  • Must be fluent in written and verbal English, extra European language is a plus.

Salary

4500 - 5000

Please note that this position is exclusively open to candidates seeking direct employment; freelance applications will not be considered. We offer a monthly salary between €3,800 and €4,800 on a flex payroll basis, tailored to your relevant professional experience. This offer is based on a full-time contract (40 hours per week) for the duration of one year.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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