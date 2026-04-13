Customer Support Logistics (Temporary Assignment)

Are you familiar with SAP? Do you derive energy from working in customer support? Our client is a global leader in chemicals and plastics that is driving the circular economy and therefore aims to strengthen their team.

In this temporary role for 12 months, you will focus on resolving customer or business-related challenges and on operating with a diligent degree of knowledge of handling customers, products, manufacturing, and transportation procedures.

Does this opportunity spark your interest? Apply now!

As Account Specialist, you manage the end-to-end order fulfillment for a dedicated domestic and/or export portfolio. Your daily focus includes order processing, coordinating logistics, and ensuring accurate invoicing. In this role, you act as the primary point of contact for resolving business challenges, leveraging your knowledge of manufacturing and transportation. Additionally, you serve as a collaborative back-up for other business units and a key resource for operational troubleshooting.

Your responsibilities will be: