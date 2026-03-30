Logistics Coordinator | Dutch | Noord Holland

Our client is a leader in the distribution and supply of high-quality chemicals for a variety of industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and more. With a strong focus on quality, service, and sustainability, they pride themselves on delivering excellence across their international operations.

They are currently seeking a detail-oriented and proactive Logistics Coordinator with fluent Dutch to join their team.

In this key role, you will collaborate with internal departments and various transport companies, and you will be responsible for coordinating and optimizing logistical processes.





Planning & coordination: Arrange road transport with carriers for both incoming and outgoing shipments.



Monitoring delivery times: Track orders, report to Sales, and ensure customers receive their goods on time.



Inventory management & administration: Handle administrative processing of incoming and outgoing goods.



Preparing invoicing: Check outgoing orders and prepare them for financial processing.



Documentation & analysis: Prepare analyses and export documentation.



Logistics issue handling: Act as the point of contact for logistics-related questions and ensure quick and accurate resolution.





Experience and/or education: At least a relevant MBO level 4 qualification and work experience in a similar role.



Solution-oriented and stress-resistant: Able to switch quickly and maintain overview in busy situations.



Team player with strong communication skills: Fluent in Dutch and English (German is a plus).



IT skills: Knowledge of Excel; experience with SAP is a plus.



Preferably living in or around the Enkhuizen area.



Strong organizational skills with attention to detail.



Excellent problem-solving and communication abilities.



Ability to handle multiple tasks and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

