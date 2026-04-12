Trade Marketing Specialist
About this role
Our client is the European subsidiary and regional headquarters of a globally recognized Korean food producer, known for bringing bold and authentic K-food products to more than 35 markets across Europe.
About the Brand
The company’s flagship brand is one of the fastest-growing and most recognizable names in the global food industry, celebrated for its iconic spicy noodles and distinctive flavors. As the business continues to expand across Europe, the organization is strengthening its regional hub in Amsterdam to connect more closely with local consumers and retail partners.
Role Overview
The Trade Marketing Specialist will play an important role in delivering impactful customer activation initiatives across the European market, working closely with the Trade Marketing Lead as well as Sales and Marketing teams. This role is highly focused on the mainstream retail channel, where you will collaborate with key customers to enhance in-store visibility, drive shopper engagement, and support joint business growth. It requires a hands-on, execution-driven professional who thrives in a fast-paced and entrepreneurial environment.
Key Responsibilities
Customer Marketing & Activation
- Implement customer marketing plans aligned with commercial and brand objectives
- Localize global marketing plans into actionable customer-specific activation calendars
- Identify opportunities to improve category performance and brand visibility in-store
- Coordinate and execute activations such as POS materials, sampling campaigns, themed displays, and seasonal promotions
- Support the development of customer-specific toolkits and sales materials
- Ensure consistent roll-out of promotions, product launches, and visibility initiatives across markets
Trade Marketing Excellence
- Deliver tailored activation strategies for leading European retailers
- Manage promotional plans, including mechanics, execution, and performance tracking
- Partner with Sales teams to strengthen customer relationships through effective trade programs
- Identify opportunities to optimize pricing, promotions, and store-level impact
Cross-Functional Collaboration
- Work closely with Sales, Brand Marketing, Supply Chain, and external partners to ensure seamless campaign execution
- Contribute to improving processes, tools, and ways of working across teams
Performance Tracking & Insights
- Monitor and analyze promotional effectiveness and shopper behavior using market and customer data
- Conduct post-activation evaluations and provide actionable insights
- Maintain and consolidate performance reports across key KPIs and accounts
Profile of the Ideal Candidate
Experience
- Around 5 years of experience in Trade Marketing, Customer Marketing, Shopper Marketing, or Category Management within FMCG
- Proven experience working with mainstream retail channels across Europe
- Hands-on experience with POS execution, promotional planning, and in-store excellence programs
- Familiarity with data sources such as Nielsen, IRI, or retailer platforms
- Experience in international or multicultural environments is a plus
Skills & Competencies
- Strong project management and execution capabilities
- Excellent communication skills and ability to build relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Analytical mindset with experience measuring in-store and promotional performance
- Ability to translate brand strategy into effective customer-level activation
- Comfortable working in a dynamic, high-growth environment
- Proactive, solution-oriented, and collaborative approach
What We Offer
- A dynamic role within a rapidly expanding international FMCG company
- The opportunity to contribute to the growth of a globally recognized Korean food brand across Europe
- Room for career development in customer marketing, account management, or brand strategy
- A collaborative and multicultural working environment
- Competitive salary and benefits package aligned with experience
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