Events and Communications Officer | English
About this role
Are you an experienced events professional with native English fluency and a passion for international education? We are looking for an Events and Communications Officer with proven event leadership capabilities on behalf of our client, a leading international non-profit organization.
Key Responsibilities:
Event Leadership
- Plan, coordinate, and lead approximately 30 events annually, including virtual, hybrid, and in-person formats
- Manage events ranging from 20-person workshops to 300-person international conferences
- Handle full event logistics: venue selection, speaker coordination, travel and accommodation, registration systems, and vendor management
- Serve as primary contact for attendees, speakers, and international partners
- Manage event budgets, contract negotiation, and supplier relationships
- Lead technical run-throughs and troubleshoot live event issues across virtual and in-person formats
- Monitor and evaluate event outcomes using metrics and feedback
- Maintain the long-term events calendar to ensure strategic planning and resource alignment
Communications Support
- Support content development for digital and print channels
- Work with the graphic designer on event-related communications
- Maintain the events section of the organization’s website and event calendar
- Prepare high-quality agendas and briefing materials for speakers and participants
International Stakeholder Relations
- Work with ministry contacts and partner organizations globally
- Handle culturally sensitive situations with diplomacy and discretion
- Coordinate with National Research Coordinators across 60+ countries
- Support General Assembly and other high-level organizational events
Travel & On-Site Event Delivery
- International travel approximately every 3 months, including long-haul flights; trips up to 5 days
- Represent the organization professionally at international conferences and events
Qualifications & Skills:
- Minimum Bachelor’s degree, preferably in event management, communications, or other relevant discipline
- Minimum 3-4 years of experience in independently leading online and offline events, not just supporting them
- Experience managing large-scale international events (200+ attendees) in a professional context
- Near-native English with excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong experience with online and hybrid events, fully comfortable with platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Microsoft Webinar, and registration systems
- Confident with technical aspects: lobby management, live streaming, AV setup, hybrid event coordination
- Calm and technically confident under live-event pressure with composed, logical responses to issues
- Excellent organisational skills with strong attention to detail
- Ability to manage a busy workload with tight deadlines
- Genuine enthusiasm for international travel
- Proactive and adaptable, able to respond to sudden changes without waiting to be briefed
- Experience with event/project management tools (highly preferred)
- Knowledge of mass email systems such as MailerLite (highly preferred)
- Familiarity with Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Webinar, and Eventbrite (highly preferred)
- Experience with conference management tools; ConfTool is a plus
- Background in mission-driven sectors such as education, sustainability, NGOs, or research (highly preferred)
What We Offer:
- Salary €3,500-€3,750 gross per month excluding 8% holiday allowance
- 25 days annual leave
- Pension scheme
- Commuting allowance
- Working from home allowance
- Annual bonus
- 3 days in office, 2 days work-from-home (60/40 split)
- 1-year contract with perspective for permanent contract based on performance
- Learning and development opportunities
- Exposure to international education research
- Frequent international travel as a core part of the role
- Mission-driven environment focused on improving education worldwide
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.
