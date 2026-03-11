Events and Communications Officer | English

Are you an experienced events professional with native English fluency and a passion for international education? We are looking for an Events and Communications Officer with proven event leadership capabilities on behalf of our client, a leading international non-profit organization.

Key Responsibilities:

Event Leadership

Plan, coordinate, and lead approximately 30 events annually, including virtual, hybrid, and in-person formats

Manage events ranging from 20-person workshops to 300-person international conferences

Handle full event logistics: venue selection, speaker coordination, travel and accommodation, registration systems, and vendor management

Serve as primary contact for attendees, speakers, and international partners

Manage event budgets, contract negotiation, and supplier relationships

Lead technical run-throughs and troubleshoot live event issues across virtual and in-person formats

Monitor and evaluate event outcomes using metrics and feedback

Maintain the long-term events calendar to ensure strategic planning and resource alignment

Communications Support

Support content development for digital and print channels

Work with the graphic designer on event-related communications

Maintain the events section of the organization’s website and event calendar

Prepare high-quality agendas and briefing materials for speakers and participants

International Stakeholder Relations

Work with ministry contacts and partner organizations globally

Handle culturally sensitive situations with diplomacy and discretion

Coordinate with National Research Coordinators across 60+ countries

Support General Assembly and other high-level organizational events

Travel & On-Site Event Delivery

International travel approximately every 3 months, including long-haul flights; trips up to 5 days

Represent the organization professionally at international conferences and events

Qualifications & Skills:

Minimum Bachelor’s degree, preferably in event management, communications, or other relevant discipline

Minimum 3-4 years of experience in independently leading online and offline events, not just supporting them

Experience managing large-scale international events (200+ attendees) in a professional context

Near-native English with excellent written and verbal communication skills

with excellent written and verbal communication skills Strong experience with online and hybrid events, fully comfortable with platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Microsoft Webinar, and registration systems

Confident with technical aspects: lobby management, live streaming, AV setup, hybrid event coordination

Calm and technically confident under live-event pressure with composed, logical responses to issues

Excellent organisational skills with strong attention to detail

Ability to manage a busy workload with tight deadlines

Genuine enthusiasm for international travel

Proactive and adaptable, able to respond to sudden changes without waiting to be briefed

Experience with event/project management tools (highly preferred)

Knowledge of mass email systems such as MailerLite (highly preferred)

Familiarity with Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Webinar, and Eventbrite (highly preferred)

Experience with conference management tools; ConfTool is a plus

Background in mission-driven sectors such as education, sustainability, NGOs, or research (highly preferred)

What We Offer:

Salary €3,500-€3,750 gross per month excluding 8% holiday allowance

25 days annual leave

Pension scheme

Commuting allowance

Working from home allowance

Annual bonus

3 days in office, 2 days work-from-home (60/40 split)

1-year contract with perspective for permanent contract based on performance

Learning and development opportunities

Exposure to international education research

Frequent international travel as a core part of the role

Mission-driven environment focused on improving education worldwide

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.

The post Events and Communications Officer | English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.