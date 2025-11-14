Online Marketeer | German

Implement marketing strategies and plans specifically tailored for the German market.

Manage and execute marketing campaigns across various platforms, including social media, SEO/SEA, email marketing, and events.

Analyze market and competitive trends to identify opportunities and maintain our competitive edge.

Content creation.

Collaborate closely with the international marketing team and other departments to coordinate marketing activities and materials.

Foster relationships with external partners and agencies for marketing support.

Regularly report to your supervisor on marketing campaign performance, setting goals for continuous improvement.

Your responsibilities will also involve content creation, including blogs and newsletters for our customers, all managed from their Ter Apel location, home to our marketing department. An inherent understanding and passion for the German market are essential. If you're passionate about marketing, strategic thinking, and results-oriented work, detailed information about the role is provided below.Key Responsibilities: