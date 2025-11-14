Online Marketeer | German
Posted on November 14, 2025
Ter Apel
German
Posted on November 14, 2025
About this role
Your responsibilities will also involve content creation, including blogs and newsletters for our customers, all managed from their Ter Apel location, home to our marketing department. An inherent understanding and passion for the German market are essential. If you're passionate about marketing, strategic thinking, and results-oriented work, detailed information about the role is provided below.
Key Responsibilities:
- Implement marketing strategies and plans specifically tailored for the German market.
- Manage and execute marketing campaigns across various platforms, including social media, SEO/SEA, email marketing, and events.
- Analyze market and competitive trends to identify opportunities and maintain our competitive edge.
- Content creation.
- Collaborate closely with the international marketing team and other departments to coordinate marketing activities and materials.
- Foster relationships with external partners and agencies for marketing support.
- Regularly report to your supervisor on marketing campaign performance, setting goals for continuous improvement.
Requirements
- Excellent written and spoken German and English (Dutch is a big plus for the internal communication)
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.
- Proven marketing experience and in-depth knowledge of the German market.
- Strong proficiency in digital marketing tools, including email marketing and marketing automation.
- Familiarity with Adobe programs is advantageous.
- Excellent analytical skills and the ability to translate data into actionable insights.
- Results-driven, creative thinker, and adept problem solver.
- You have your own transportation
- You have a valid working permit
Salary
€2700-€3400 per month
The company
Our client is looking for a talented Marketeer, you'll spearhead the development and execution of marketing strategies and campaigns to promote our products/services in the German market, driving our growth.
Application Procedure
