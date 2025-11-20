Digital Marketing & Social Media Coordinator | Dutch & English
Posted on November 20, 2025
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
About this role
What Will You Do?As a Digital Marketing & Social Media Coordinator, you will help shape and strengthen our online presence.You will combine creativity with data-driven decision-making to bring engaging digital experiences to life.Your responsibilities include:
- Conducting research to develop relevant and compelling content topics.
- Creating, scheduling, and publishing content across social media platforms.
- Coordinating the development and execution of our social media strategy.
- Growing online visibility and managing social media engagement.
- Setting up and executing paid social media campaigns.
- Analyzing and reporting campaign performance, including monthly presentations to internal stakeholders.
- Sharing new insights, trends, and developments in social media, health, and fitness to keep the team ahead of the curve.
- Building editorial calendars and managing the daily operation of social channels.
- Monitoring performance using listening and analytics tools.
- Maintaining editorial guidelines for social media content.
- Collaborating with the team to create and curate content that resonates with key audiences and supports lead generation and brand awareness.
- Staying up-to-date with tools, applications, channels, design trends, and best practices in social media.
- Regularly sharing trend insights and performance learnings with the marketing team.
- Developing measurement frameworks and performance reports with clear data and meaningful analysis.
- Creating and executing email marketing campaigns.
- Writing compelling copy for digital platforms, including websites and social media.
- Translating and localizing content into Dutch when needed.
Requirements
Who Are You?You are a creative storyteller with a strategic mindset and a passion for digital communication.You bring energy, initiative, and ownership to everything you do.You also have:
- A completed bachelor’s or master’s degree in Marketing, Communication, Media, or a related field.
- 1–3 years of experience in a similar role.
- Strong visual communication skills and excellent command of Dutch (native or near-native) and English, both spoken and written.
- Experience with social media advertising tools such as Facebook Business Manager and LinkedIn Ads Manager.
- Experience with social media management and listening tools (e.g., Hootsuite).
- Experience with Canva or Adobe design software.
- Experience with marketing automation platforms (e.g., Brevo, Mailchimp).
- Ability to create your own social content formats (reels, stories, etc.) that complement ongoing brand campaigns.
- A proactive, hands-on, and responsible approach to work.
- Experience with copywriting (preferred).
- You must live in Amsterdam region
- You must have a valid working permit, our client does not offer sponsorship
Salary
€3300-€3600 per month
The company
Our client is an international, fast-growing organization in the health, wellness, and technology sector. Their mission is to empower people through reliable insights, innovative tools, and meaningful digital experiences. You will join a diverse, collaborative, and inspiring team that values creativity, ownership, and continuous improvement.
Application Procedure
