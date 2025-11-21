Junior Marketing Representative | English | Nijmegen

Our client is an international company specializing in centralized procurement and global standardization of IT infrastructure, with a focus on sustainability and the circular economy. They are looking for a Junior Marketing Representative to join their international team in Nijmegen.

The Marketing Representative supports our company's growth by taking an active role in carrying out the marketing plan and contributing to a variety of hands-on marketing activities. You know how to translate a marketing plan into effective marketing actions and engaging materials, both off and online. With your strong attention to detail and hands-on approach, you ensure that our brand is consistently represented across all channels.

Your day in the office: Every day is unique but this is how a day could look like:



Align priorities, brainstorm ideas, and share updates on current projects.



Dive into research: You're exploring the latest products and services, learning what sets them apart, and finding the best way to showcase them to our audience.



Planning an upcoming conference: From location details to booth setup and branded materials, you make sure everything runs smoothly and reflects the company's identity.



Content creation: You design eye-catching visuals for social media, write a new blog post or press release, and make sure everything aligns with our tone of voice and branding guidelines.



Connect with marketing contacts from vendors and customers to align on joint campaigns and promotional activities. Building and maintaining strong relationships is a key part of your day.



Proofread some articles submitted by one of our writers. Attention to detail is one of your strengths, after all.



Checking-in with the sales team and the Marketing Manager to review campaign progress and share ideas for upcoming projects.





You are creative and can think outside the box.



Team player!



Excellent command of the English language.



A bachelor's degree in marketing.



1-3 years of experience in marketing in an international commercial field is a plus.



Multi-tasker.



You are experienced in the Adobe Suite, with a particular focus on InDesign. Experience with other programs such as Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and After Effects would be a plus.



Curious and a lifelong learner with strong general knowledge.



Experience in digital marketing is a plus.



Having experience and interest in the B2B IT industry would be a huge plus.

