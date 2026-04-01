Financial Controller

Financial Controller

Posted on April 1, 2026
Venlo
Permanent
Posted on April 1, 2026

About this role

Are you disciplined and detail-oriented? Do you derive energy from working in finance? We are currently seeking an individual with several years of experience in an international environment who possesses an ambitious mindset and is eager to grow professionally.

Our client is a global online retailer that is experiencing significant growth and therefore aims to strengthen their team. In this role, you will focus on ensuring accurate monthly results, clean intercompany balances, strong process execution, and on-time local filings.

Does this opportunity spark your interest? Apply now!

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Deliver accurate month-end P&L, balance sheet, and cash-flow submissions for each Services entity;
  • Prepare clear explanations and variance analysis; challenge unusual trends, errors, or incomplete postings;
  • Ensure entity documentation (board minutes, legal registers, etc.) is complete and audit-ready;
  • Confirm intercompany balances monthly and resolve mismatches at the entity level before group matching/confirmation;
  • Validate transfer-pricing mechanics with Tax for services flows (management fees, recharge models, staff sharing, cost pools);
  • Serve as the financial point of contact for Services leadership (HR, IT, Facilities, Legal, Finance Ops, etc.);
  • Ensure ICFR-style controls operate correctly for your entities (JE approvals, reconciliations, access, segregation);

Requirements

  • 5–10 years of experience in accounting, financial control, or audit in multi-entity, multi-country environments;
  • Strong understanding of accruals, payroll accounting, intercompany flows, provisions, and reconciliations;
  • Experience with statutory audits, local GAAP requirements, and audit documentation;
  • Solid command of working with SSC/outsourced environments;
  • Comfortable handling complex recharges and shared-service models;
  • Able to interpret accounting policies and ensure compliance.

Salary

7000 - 8000

This is a hybrid permanent role in Venlo, with great benefits including:

  • A competitive monthly salary ranging between €5000 up to €7500 per month;
  • 25 vacation days, increasing with time of service, with the option to purchase 10 additional days;
  • 8% holiday allowance;
  • Non-contributory pension;
  • €0,23 / km net travel allowance and a net remote work allowance of €2,45;
  • A hybrid work model, minimum of 3 days in the office, with full support for your home office setup;
  • Work from location Venlo;
  • Laptop and phone provided by the employer;
  • A positive work environment. 8 out of 10 colleagues say we’re a good place to work and feel they are part of the team.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client

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