Nutrition & Health Expert | Innovation | Food Science | ENG
About this role
Our client is the European R&D branch of an internationally recognized food manufacturer specializing in premium noodles and Asian-inspired food products. Their European center plays a key role in developing healthy, clean-label food solutions and products that bring authentic flavors to local markets.
Job Overview
Our client is seeking a Nutrition & Health Expert to play a key role in developing nutritionally optimized food products. This role ensures that food products are nutritionally sound, scientifically defensible, compliant with regulations, and aligned with consumer health needs — while remaining feasible for formulation, processing, and commercialization.
The ideal candidate has a strong background in food science, human nutrition, regulatory guidelines, and scientific research, with the ability to translate findings into commercially viable, health-focused food innovations.
Key Responsibilities
Nutritional Product Development & Optimization
- Design nutrient-dense food products, ensuring optimal balance of macronutrients, micronutrients, and functional ingredients during development and reformulation projects.
- Assess and optimize protein content, fiber enrichment, sugar reduction, and fat quality to meet health and wellness trends.
- Incorporate functional ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, plant-based proteins, vitamins, and minerals to enhance product benefits.
- Ensure food products align with dietary guidelines, clean-label trends, and consumer health preferences.
- Ensure perceived claims of products to be developed are aligned with EU and USA regulations and guidelines.
Scientific Research & Nutritional Analysis
- Analyze the nutritional composition of food products using food databases, laboratory testing, and formulation software.
- Stay up to date with scientific research on nutrition, functional foods, and dietary trends to support innovation.
- Evaluate the bioavailability, stability, and interaction of nutrients in different food matrices.
Regulatory Compliance & Labeling
- Ensure compliance with food labeling laws, nutrition claims, and regulatory standards (FDA, EFSA, Codex, etc.).
- Develop nutritional facts panels, health claims, and ingredient declarations based on scientific validation.
- Support marketing teams in creating credible, evidence-based nutrition communication for consumers.
Collaboration & Consumer Insights
- Work closely with Innovation, R&D, and marketing teams to align nutritional goals with consumer preferences.
- Conduct sensory and consumer testing to ensure nutritional improvements do not compromise taste and texture.
- Provide internal training and guidance on nutrition science and emerging health trends.
- Lead preparation and management of clinical studies.
Qualifications & Skills
- Master's or PhD in Food Science, Human Nutrition, Dietetics, or a related field.
- 5+ years of experience in nutritional food innovation.
- Strong knowledge of macronutrients, micronutrients, bioactive compounds, and functional ingredients.
- Experience with nutritional analysis software and food formulation tools.
- Highly engaged with global food labeling laws, health claims, and dietary guidelines.
- Ability to optimize nutritional profiles while maintaining sensory quality and cost-effectiveness.
- Strong ability to translate scientific findings into actionable product improvements and work cross-functionally.
Preferred Qualifications
- Experience in plant-based, functional foods, sports nutrition, age- and gender-dependent nutrition, or medical foods.
- Knowledge of personalized nutrition, AI-driven nutrient profiling, or sustainable food formulation.
- Familiarity with clinical research on nutrition and public health initiatives.
Why Join Our Client?
- Be part of a mission-driven organization pioneering clean-label and health-focused food innovation.
- Work with a multidisciplinary team of food scientists, technologists, and industry experts worldwide.
- Contribute to forward-thinking product development that shapes the future of food technology.
- Work in an entrepreneurial New Product Development environment with real impact.
- Competitive salary, benefits, and career growth opportunities in a fast-growing, impact-driven industry.
Way of working and benefits:
- This is a full-time position with a minimum of 4 days onsite in the Wageningen office
- Competitive salary + good incentive program
- Commuting allowance
- 25 days of holidays
- Pension scheme, and more!
Interested? Looking forward to receiving your applications!
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