Nutrition & Health Expert | Innovation | Food Science | ENG

Our client is the European R&D branch of an internationally recognized food manufacturer specializing in premium noodles and Asian-inspired food products. Their European center plays a key role in developing healthy, clean-label food solutions and products that bring authentic flavors to local markets.

Job Overview

Our client is seeking a Nutrition & Health Expert to play a key role in developing nutritionally optimized food products. This role ensures that food products are nutritionally sound, scientifically defensible, compliant with regulations, and aligned with consumer health needs — while remaining feasible for formulation, processing, and commercialization.

The ideal candidate has a strong background in food science, human nutrition, regulatory guidelines, and scientific research, with the ability to translate findings into commercially viable, health-focused food innovations.

Key Responsibilities

Nutritional Product Development & Optimization

Design nutrient-dense food products, ensuring optimal balance of macronutrients, micronutrients, and functional ingredients during development and reformulation projects.

Assess and optimize protein content, fiber enrichment, sugar reduction, and fat quality to meet health and wellness trends.

Incorporate functional ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, plant-based proteins, vitamins, and minerals to enhance product benefits.

Ensure food products align with dietary guidelines, clean-label trends, and consumer health preferences.

Ensure perceived claims of products to be developed are aligned with EU and USA regulations and guidelines.

Scientific Research & Nutritional Analysis

Analyze the nutritional composition of food products using food databases, laboratory testing, and formulation software.

Stay up to date with scientific research on nutrition, functional foods, and dietary trends to support innovation.

Evaluate the bioavailability, stability, and interaction of nutrients in different food matrices.

Regulatory Compliance & Labeling

Ensure compliance with food labeling laws, nutrition claims, and regulatory standards (FDA, EFSA, Codex, etc.).

Develop nutritional facts panels, health claims, and ingredient declarations based on scientific validation.

Support marketing teams in creating credible, evidence-based nutrition communication for consumers.

Collaboration & Consumer Insights

Work closely with Innovation, R&D, and marketing teams to align nutritional goals with consumer preferences.

Conduct sensory and consumer testing to ensure nutritional improvements do not compromise taste and texture.

Provide internal training and guidance on nutrition science and emerging health trends.

Lead preparation and management of clinical studies.

Qualifications & Skills

Master's or PhD in Food Science, Human Nutrition, Dietetics, or a related field.

5+ years of experience in nutritional food innovation.

Strong knowledge of macronutrients, micronutrients, bioactive compounds, and functional ingredients.

Experience with nutritional analysis software and food formulation tools.

Highly engaged with global food labeling laws, health claims, and dietary guidelines.

Ability to optimize nutritional profiles while maintaining sensory quality and cost-effectiveness.

Strong ability to translate scientific findings into actionable product improvements and work cross-functionally.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience in plant-based, functional foods, sports nutrition, age- and gender-dependent nutrition, or medical foods.

Knowledge of personalized nutrition, AI-driven nutrient profiling, or sustainable food formulation.

Familiarity with clinical research on nutrition and public health initiatives.

Why Join Our Client?

Be part of a mission-driven organization pioneering clean-label and health-focused food innovation.

Work with a multidisciplinary team of food scientists, technologists, and industry experts worldwide.

Contribute to forward-thinking product development that shapes the future of food technology.

Work in an entrepreneurial New Product Development environment with real impact.

Competitive salary, benefits, and career growth opportunities in a fast-growing, impact-driven industry.

Way of working and benefits:

This is a full-time position with a minimum of 4 days onsite in the Wageningen office

Competitive salary + good incentive program

Commuting allowance

25 days of holidays

Pension scheme, and more!

Interested? Looking forward to receiving your applications!

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