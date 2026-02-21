Freelance Workplace Project Manager
About this role
- Manage EUS/Workplace track in domain and identity migration.
- Convert architectural deliverables into executable project plans.
- Coordinate teams for user, device, identity, and application readiness.
- Support workshops, validation sessions, and dependency mapping.
- Maintain central Application Remediation Register with classifications and status.
- Ensure completion of remediation activities by application owners.
- Coordinate vendor scope, timelines, testing, and certification.
- Drive issue resolution in authentication and connectivity testing.
Stakeholder & Vendor Management:
- Lead progress reviews with application owners and vendors.
- Prepare escalation materials and updates for senior stakeholders.
- Ensure alignment of architecture, delivery, and business readiness.
Planning, Reporting & Governance:
- Maintain project plans, RAID logs, and decision registers.
- Provide weekly reports highlighting status, issues, and risks.
- Enforce readiness gates with compliance to audit and access controls.
Cutover & Hypercare Coordination:
- Prepare cutover runbooks with technical teams.
- Coordinate mock migrations as needed.
- Define and communicate hypercare processes for post-migration stability.
Cross-Functional Collaboration:
- Partner with architects for sequencing, dependencies, and readiness.
- Collaborate with application owners for clarity on requirements and UAT organization.
Requirements
- 5-10 years in End User Services or Modern Workplace project delivery in complex environments.
- Proven experience with identity/domain migration in hybrid/cloud contexts.
- Background in managing SaaS-integrated application migration or remediation.
- Strong knowledge of identity platforms, authentication flows, and cross-tenant/domain transitions.
- Experience managing technical vendors and external partners.
- Proven capability to lead large, multi-vendor, global transformation initiatives.
- Strong skills in planning, RAID management, dependency tracking, and risk mitigation.
- Ability to operate in high-velocity, ambiguous transformation programs.
- Strong ability to convey technical complexity in business terms.
- Proactive risk identification and disciplined follow-through.
- Proven ability to manage timelines, escalate risks, and align with critical path milestones.
Salary
Nice assignment in Amsterdam until December 2026, for 36 hours per week. For this assignment, you can either work as a freelancer or to be employed on a contract via us. When applying, let us know your preference and salary indication.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.