IT Business Solutions Engineer
About this role
Are you passionate about creating innovative solutions in a dynamic, international environment? Our client is a thriving small bank located in Amsterdam, and they are looking for a IT Engineer to join them! In this exciting role, you will play a key part in developing and maintaining internal tools and databases that drive our efficiency and success. Collaborating with other talented developers, you will gain hands-on experience in system design, documentation, and project coordination, all while contributing to impactful projects that support our diverse divisions.
If you want to hear more, apply today!
- Develop and design databases and user applications using MS Access, Excel, PowerApps, and similar tools.
- Create and implement data processing and analysis solutions using MS Excel, SQL, and business intelligence tools.
- Offer documentation, user support, and ongoing maintenance for applications and systems.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to convert functional requirements into detailed technical specifications under supervision.
- Engage in discussions aimed at enhancing systems and workflows, contributing insights for process optimization.
- Acquire skills and provide support for development on a Low Code platform. working alongside both internal development teams and external vendors.
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree in IT or a related field.
- 2-3 years of experience in IT development or support roles.
- Basic experience or strong interest in VBA (MS Excel).
- Familiarity with MS Access.
- Knowledge of Business Intelligence (BI) tools.
- Understanding of SQL; willingness to learn SQL Server.
- Interest in BI tools and low code platforms such as Appian.
Salary
A great permanent role in Amsterdam, with a 37.5-hour workweek. Next to a competitive salary, your package includes a 13th-month payment and holiday allowance. The final salary will depend on your experience and seniority. In addition, you are eligible for an performance bonus between 6% up to 10%, payable in July at the full discretion of the employer. The initial contract is for one year, with the intention to extend to an indefinite term. You will also enjoy 30 days of holiday annually. The start date is as soon as possible.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.