Freelance SAP Finance IT Specialist
About this role
What are you going to do as Freelance SAP Finance IT Specialist? Small Project Delivery – Finance ERP
- Independently deliver small-to-medium finance ERP projects end-to-end (analysis, solution design, configuration, testing, deployment);
- Manage multiple initiatives in parallel;
- Handle projects involving legal entity or operating model changes;
- Implement or modify goods and financial flows;
- Integrate ERP finance modules with external platforms (e.g., banking or third-party systems);
- Leverage strong hands-on expertise in ERP finance business processes and system configuration.
Finance Transformation & Implementation Support:
- Support finance transformation initiatives within ERP platforms;
- Define test scenarios for finance-related process changes;
- Validate and reconcile migration data;
- Ensure alignment between finance reporting requirements and system configuration;
- Contribute to implementation activities while safeguarding finance process integrity and compliance.
Finance Stabilization & Operational Support:
- Provide post-implementation and stabilization support to local finance teams;
- Manage issue resolution and route tickets to appropriate application support teams;
- Support migration data reconciliation and ensure data integrity during transition phases;
- Act as finance IT escalation point during stabilization periods.
BAU Support & Service Coordination:
- Provide subject matter expertise to application management and run-support teams on an ad hoc basis;
- Coordinate ERP and non-ERP system changes impacting Finance across multiple IT teams and business workstreams;
- Monitor ticket resolution progress and ensure adherence to agreed service levels;
- Act as Finance IT representative in cross-functional service governance forums.
Requirements
- Proven experience in delivering small to medium finance ERP projects independently, including analysis, solution design, configuration, testing, and deployment;
- Strong hands-on expertise in ERP finance business processes and system configuration;
- Familiarity with integration of ERP finance modules with external platforms, including banking and third-party systems;
- Ability to provide post-implementation support, manage issue resolution, and ensure data integrity during transition phases;
- Excellent coordination and communication skills to liaise with multiple IT teams and business workstreams effectively;
- Available 24 hours per week until 30 April 2026.
Salary
A nice freelance project in Amsterdam that starts ASAP until 30 April 2026. The hourly rate is €100 to €120 all in, excluding VAT. The consultant should be available to work part-time (12 hours per week) during the specified duration of the project (from 2/16/2026 to 4/30/2026). Prefer to perform this role as an employee? That is also possible! Call me, and we can discuss the terms.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.
