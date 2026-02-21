Freelance SAP Finance IT Specialist

> 9000

A nice freelance project in Amsterdam that starts ASAP until 30 April 2026. The hourly rate is €100 to €120 all in, excluding VAT. The consultant should be available to work part-time (12 hours per week) during the specified duration of the project (from 2/16/2026 to 4/30/2026). Prefer to perform this role as an employee? That is also possible! Call me, and we can discuss the terms.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.