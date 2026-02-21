Workplace Migration Engineer - Temp/Interim

Lead the Technical Execution of a Global Workplace Transformation

Are you an expert at navigating the technical "engine room" of a major domain and tenant migration? We are looking for a Workplace Engineer to drive the hands-on implementation of a large-scale Microsoft 365 and Entra ID (Azure AD) consolidation. From configuring Intune policies and Autopilot flows to troubleshooting complex authentication issues, you will be the technical linchpin ensuring thousands of devices and user profiles transition seamlessly to a modern target state.

This interim role is perfect for a hands-on specialist who excels at translating high-level migration architecture into flawless technical execution.

In this 9-month interim role (36 hours/week), you will execute the technical tasks required for a global domain cutover and tenant-to-tenant migration.