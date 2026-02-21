Workplace Migration Engineer - Temp/Interim

Workplace Migration Engineer - Temp/Interim

Posted on February 21, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on February 21, 2026

About this role

Lead the Technical Execution of a Global Workplace Transformation

Are you an expert at navigating the technical "engine room" of a major domain and tenant migration? We are looking for a Workplace Engineer to drive the hands-on implementation of a large-scale Microsoft 365 and Entra ID (Azure AD) consolidation. From configuring Intune policies and Autopilot flows to troubleshooting complex authentication issues, you will be the technical linchpin ensuring thousands of devices and user profiles transition seamlessly to a modern target state.

This interim role is perfect for a hands-on specialist who excels at translating high-level migration architecture into flawless technical execution.

In this 9-month interim role (36 hours/week), you will execute the technical tasks required for a global domain cutover and tenant-to-tenant migration.

  • Domain & Identity Migration: Execute domain joins, hybrid directory integrations, and authentication updates (SAML/OAuth/Conditional Access).
  • Endpoint Configuration: Manage Intune device policies, compliance baselines, and application deployments at scale.
  • M365 Workload Engineering: Handle technical configurations for Exchange Online, Teams, and OneDrive to ensure migration readiness.
  • Application Remediation: Update authentication and certificates for applications, conducting functional tests with owners.
  • Expert Troubleshooting: Resolve complex blockers in Autopilot deployments, policy conflicts, and connectivity issues.
  • Quality Control: Maintain runbooks, validation checklists, and technical documentation to ensure audit-readiness.

Requirements

  • Experience: 5+ years of hands-on experience in Workplace Engineering or a similar infrastructure role.
  • Technical Stack: Expert proficiency in Microsoft Intune, Autopilot, Entra ID (Azure AD), and the full M365 suite.
  • Automation: Strong PowerShell skills for administration and task automation.
  • Migration Background: Proven experience in domain consolidations, tenant-to-tenant migrations, or large-scale endpoint modernizations.
  • Troubleshooting: Elite root-cause analysis skills for identity flows and device compliance.
  • Communication: Fluent in English; able to translate architectural guidance into concrete engineering actions and communicate progress to stakeholders.

Salary

>5000

A challenging full time assignment, start date March 2, end date December 31, 2026. Both zzp and a flex-contract via Independent Recruiters is possible. 

What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure . After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Backend Developer with PHP and Symfony -NL Based
IT Business Solutions Engineer
Network Engineer
Freelance SAP Finance IT Specialist
Frontend Engineer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position