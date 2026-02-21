Freelance Infrastructure Architect (On-Prem)
About this role
What will you do as an infrastructure architect?
Data Center Strategy & Architecture:
- Define data center strategies, multi-site architecture blueprints, and consolidation roadmaps.
- Design scalable infrastructure for business growth and operational continuity.
- Establish standards for physical layout, power, cooling, and environmental controls.
- Develop colocation strategies and geographic distribution models for disaster recovery.
- Lead data center migrations, refresh cycles, and technology modernization efforts.
Compute Platform & Virtualization:
- Architect enterprise virtualization platforms with high-availability and performance management.
- Design compute infrastructure for mission-critical applications and services.
- Define hypervisor selection criteria and virtual machine governance standards.
- Establish server standards and optimize resource allocation models.
Storage Architecture & Data Management:
- Design enterprise storage architectures with tiered strategies for performance.
- Define capacity planning and lifecycle management frameworks for data management.
- Implement data protection mechanisms aligned with business continuity goals.
- Optimize performance metrics through tiering and caching strategies.
Network Infrastructure & Connectivity:
- Design resilient networking architectures with redundancy and failover mechanisms.
- Architect WAN and SD-WAN solutions for distributed environments.
- Define network segmentation strategies for enhanced security and performance.
- Standardize governance for foundational network services.
Hybrid Cloud Integration & Multi-Cloud Connectivity:
- Design hybrid infrastructures that integrate on-premies with public cloud platforms.
- Establish secure cloud connectivity models and hybrid networking patterns.
- Define workload placement strategies based on various considerations.
- Architect hybrid identity management integrated with cloud platforms.
Backup, Recovery & Business Continuity:
- Architect backup and recovery solutions with defined RPO and RTO objectives.
- Design disaster recovery architectures with failover models.
- Implement recovery strategies for critical workloads across hybrid environments.
Capacity Planning & Performance Management:
- Establish capacity management frameworks with forecasting models.
- Define performance baselines and service-level metrics for infrastructure.
- Implement continuous optimization and monitoring strategies for workloads.
Security Architecture & Compliance:
- Embed security principles and establish hardening standards.
- Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements across environments.
- Conduct risk assessments and security reviews.
Infrastructure Automation & Orchestration:
- Design automation frameworks using infrastructure-as-code (IaC) practices.
- Define deployment patterns and establish automated workflows and response procedures.
Architecture Governance & Standards:
- Chair architecture review forums and maintain architecture repositories.
- Define architectural principles and manage technical debt.
Vendor Management & Strategic Partnerships:
- Lead vendor evaluations and technology assessments.
- Define vendor performance metrics and governance frameworks.
Technical Leadership & Stakeholder Engagement:
- Provide technical leadership to engineering teams and translate business requirements into strategies.
- Lead architecture forums and cross-functional design reviews.
Requirements
- Proven experience in multi-site data center architecture and consolidation.
- Strong background in enterprise virtualization and software-defined infrastructure.
- Knowledge of tiered storage solutions and data lifecycle governance.
- Familiarity with data center networking and WAN/SD-WAN connectivity.
- Experience in backup solutions and disaster recovery planning.
- Ability to design and implement effective business continuity strategies.
- Proficient in integration with major public cloud providers.
- Understanding of hybrid connectivity and secure integration patterns.
- Experience in hybrid identity and access management solutions.
- Ability to develop multi-cloud governance and workload placement strategies.
Salary
Nice assignment in Amsterdam until December 2026, for 36 hours per week. For this assignment, you can either work as a freelancer or to be employed on a contract via us. When applying, let us know your preference and salary indication.
