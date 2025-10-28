Senior Frontend Engineer

Senior Frontend Engineer

Posted on October 28, 2025
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on October 28, 2025

About this role

At bunq, we're not just crafting a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As a Senior Frontend Engineer, you’ll be instrumental in designing and maintaining cutting-edge web applications that elevate our users' banking journeys. Collaborate with our dynamic team to deliver a seamless, innovative, and user-friendly experience on the bunq web platform.

Take ownership

  • Be a key player in our team, working to design, update, and maintain bunq’s web code architecture for an excellent banking experience 🏗️

  • Stay on top of industry trends and best practices, incorporating them into our code while keeping tech debt in check 📈

  • Mentor and train fellow frontend engineers, fostering growth and learning 👩‍🏫

Requirements

  • You drive frontend development with precision, utilizing your expertise to design and implement high-impact features that elevate the user experience.

  • You have advanced knowledge in TypeScript, capable of implementing robust solutions using strongly typed code.

  • You bring proficiency in modern frontend frameworks, such as React or Vue, with experience in large-scale projects.

  • You possess exceptional problem-solving skills, acting as the go-to expert for complex coding challenges and solutions.

  • You maintain a keen attention to detail, adept at spotting inconsistencies in both code and UI/UX design to uphold product quality.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Android Developer
iOS Developer
Backend Engineer
Senior Backend Engineer
Data Migration Consultant (Telecom) - Temporary
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position