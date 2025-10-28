Senior Frontend Engineer

You drive frontend development with precision, utilizing your expertise to design and implement high-impact features that elevate the user experience.

You have advanced knowledge in TypeScript, capable of implementing robust solutions using strongly typed code.

You bring proficiency in modern frontend frameworks, such as React or Vue, with experience in large-scale projects.

You possess exceptional problem-solving skills, acting as the go-to expert for complex coding challenges and solutions.

You maintain a keen attention to detail, adept at spotting inconsistencies in both code and UI/UX design to uphold product quality.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style