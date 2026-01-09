What exactly are you going to do

As a Return Coordinator, you will contribute to the smooth processing of returns at their depot in Bleiswijk. Your role involves ensuring that incoming returns are accurately checked, processed, and organized. With your attention to detail and structured approach, you will help maintain an efficient workflow and support the team in keeping everything running seamlessly. This position requires a proactive mindset, organizational skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with colleagues in a dynamic environment.

What You Will Do: