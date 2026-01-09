Return Coordinator
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a Return Coordinator, you will contribute to the smooth processing of returns at their depot in Bleiswijk. Your role involves ensuring that incoming returns are accurately checked, processed, and organized. With your attention to detail and structured approach, you will help maintain an efficient workflow and support the team in keeping everything running seamlessly. This position requires a proactive mindset, organizational skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with colleagues in a dynamic environment.
What You Will Do:
- Inspecting: carefully checking and registering incoming returns in the system.
- Documenting: preparing and verifying loading lists and freight documents.
- Processing: handling returns according to established guidelines and procedures.
- Organizing: maintaining a clear and structured flow of goods at the depot.
- Collaborating: working closely with colleagues to ensure smooth operations.
What do we offer you
At our client, we believe in creating an environment where your growth and well-being are prioritized. Joining our team means not only contributing to a dynamic workplace but also benefiting from a comprehensive package tailored to support your professional and personal ambitions.
- Hourly salary of €14.80 excl. holiday pay
- Temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment.
- Full-time role, 32 to 40 hours per week.
- Travel allowance up to €7.54 per day.
- 27 leave days, with an option to purchase 5 extra days.
- Opportunities for growth within your business unit and Dynalogic.