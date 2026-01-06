Warehouse worker
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a logistics employee, you play a vital role in ensuring the smooth flow of daily operations in our warehouse. Working in a dynamic environment, you’ll focus on precision, teamwork, and efficiency. Your tasks are diverse, requiring a structured approach, physical effort, and flexibility. Together with your colleagues, you’ll ensure that goods are processed on time and correctly, keeping our customers satisfied.
- Receiving and inspecting incoming goods for quality and quantity before storage.
- Organizing and storing goods in the correct locations to maintain an orderly warehouse.
- Picking and packing orders accurately to prepare them for shipment.
- Using logistics systems or scanners to register and optimize processes.
- Maintaining a safe and efficient work environment by following safety rules and procedures.
What do we offer you
We believe in valuing your contributions and supporting your growth. Here's what you can expect when you join our team:
- Hourly salary between €17.33 and €18.77 gross.
- Temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment.
- Workweek of 32 to 40 hours, depending on agreements.
- Travel allowance based on distance and transportation method.
- Additional allowances for evening, night, and weekend shifts.
- Access to internal training and career growth opportunities.
Job Requirements
Are you a detail-oriented team player with a flexible mindset? Join our dynamic logistics team and contribute to seamless warehouse operations.
- MBO work and thinking level, no specific diploma required.
- Physically capable of performing warehouse tasks.
- Accurate and structured working approach.
- Basic skills in logistics systems or scanners.
- Available 32-40 hours per week, flexible schedule.
About the company
Located in Bleiswijk, our company is a leading name in the logistics sector, known for its commitment to efficiency, quality, and safety. Guided by core values of reliability, collaboration, and growth, we ensure seamless logistics processes while fostering a supportive and professional environment.
What sets us apart is our personal approach. We invest in your development through internal training programs and create a workplace where teamwork and open communication thrive. Here, your contributions truly matter, and success is a shared achievement.
Are you ready to join a company where your growth and dedication are genuinely valued?
We believe in equal opportunities and our vacancies are open to everyone.