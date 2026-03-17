Engineer Hellevoetsluis

Carrying out on-site inspections and advising clients on technical conditions, risks, and cost implications related to fire safety

Developing multidisciplinary fire safety projects, including calculations, technical reports, and equivalent safety solutions

Assessing client requests and required safety levels against current legislation, regulations, and legal frameworks

Participating in design team meetings throughout different project phases, ensuring fire safety is aligned with other technical domains

Managing projects from start to finish — from permit modifications to coordinating contractors during construction

Delivering projects within agreed scope, timelines, budgets, and quality standards, including professional reporting

Maintaining close contact with clients throughout the process to safeguard requirements and expectations, while building long-term professional relationships

Job requirements A completed Bachelor’s degree (HBO) in Construction Engineering, supplemented with fire safety–related certifications such as Fire Prevention Specialist, Fire Safety Engineering, or PGS15 or An MBO degree in Construction Engineering supplemented with HTI At least 3 years of proven experience in a similar role