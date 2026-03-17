Engineer Hellevoetsluis
About this role
Carrying out on-site inspections and advising clients on technical conditions, risks, and cost implications related to fire safety
Developing multidisciplinary fire safety projects, including calculations, technical reports, and equivalent safety solutions
Assessing client requests and required safety levels against current legislation, regulations, and legal frameworks
Participating in design team meetings throughout different project phases, ensuring fire safety is aligned with other technical domains
Managing projects from start to finish — from permit modifications to coordinating contractors during construction
Delivering projects within agreed scope, timelines, budgets, and quality standards, including professional reporting
Maintaining close contact with clients throughout the process to safeguard requirements and expectations, while building long-term professional relationships
Job requirements
A completed Bachelor’s degree (HBO) in Construction Engineering, supplemented with fire safety–related certifications such as Fire Prevention Specialist, Fire Safety Engineering, or PGS15
or
An MBO degree in Construction Engineering supplemented with HTI
At least 3 years of proven experience in a similar role
The application process
- 01. Apply: Easily apply by clicking the ‘apply-button’ below.
- 02. Let's meet: We’d love to get to know you and you’ll get to know us at the same time.
- 03. Opportunities: Together, we’ll discuss your ambitions, explore the opportunities and introduce you to our clients.
- 04. Offer: If it’s a match, we’ll make you an offer!