Operations Manager | English | Utrecht Area

Our international client, who are leaders in their field, located in the Utrecht area, are currently looking for an Operation Manager.

Are you organized, hands-on, and ready to help deliver seamless events? Join the team as an operations Manager and support the smooth execution of a large-scale international exhibition welcoming 15,000+ attendees and 800+ exhibitors. You'll be at the center of the action, coordinating logistics, supporting exhibitors and clients, and helping our team pull off the event.

We're looking for a proactive, hands-on Operations Manager to help deliver smooth, high-quality events. You'll work closely with internal teams, suppliers, sponsors, and exhibitors to make sure everything runs like a dream. This role is perfect if you enjoy being in the thick of things, love logistics, and want to grow your event management skills.



Event & Exhibitor Support



Coordinate operational delivery for exhibitors and sponsors.



Turn commercial agreements into actionable plans.



Make sure deliverables happen on time and to spec.



Keep things running smoothly on-site with internal teams and contractors.



Client & Team Coordination



Build strong, professional relationships with clients and exhibitors.



Help manage client requests and solve operational hiccups.



Collaborate with colleagues on planning, timelines, and event execution.



Operational Planning & Execution



Assist in creating exhibitor manuals and operational schedules.



Support floor plan coordination and liaise with contractors.



Keep everything compliant with venue rules and safety standards.



Join the on-site team during setup, live events, and breakdown.



Financial & Commercial Awareness



Help track budgets and contractor billing.



Spot small opportunities for operational upsells.



Requirements



3-5 years in event or exhibition operations.



Experience managing clients or exhibitors.



Strong organizational, communication, and multitasking skills.



Comfortable juggling logistics and multiple priorities.



Basic budgeting or contract knowledge is a plus.



Fluent in English.



Key Competencies