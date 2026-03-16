Operations Manager | English | Utrecht Area

Operations Manager | English | Utrecht Area

Posted on March 16, 2026
Utrecht
English
Posted on March 16, 2026

About this role

Our international client, who are leaders in their field, located in the Utrecht area, are currently looking for an Operation Manager.



Are you organized, hands-on, and ready to help deliver seamless events? Join the team as an operations Manager and support the smooth execution of a large-scale international exhibition welcoming 15,000+ attendees and 800+ exhibitors. You'll be at the center of the action, coordinating logistics, supporting exhibitors and clients, and helping our team pull off the event.


We're looking for a proactive, hands-on Operations Manager to help deliver smooth, high-quality events. You'll work closely with internal teams, suppliers, sponsors, and exhibitors to make sure everything runs like a dream. This role is perfect if you enjoy being in the thick of things, love logistics, and want to grow your event management skills.


Event & Exhibitor Support



  • Coordinate operational delivery for exhibitors and sponsors.

  • Turn commercial agreements into actionable plans.

  • Make sure deliverables happen on time and to spec.

  • Keep things running smoothly on-site with internal teams and contractors.


Client & Team Coordination



  • Build strong, professional relationships with clients and exhibitors.

  • Help manage client requests and solve operational hiccups.

  • Collaborate with colleagues on planning, timelines, and event execution.


Operational Planning & Execution



  • Assist in creating exhibitor manuals and operational schedules.

  • Support floor plan coordination and liaise with contractors.

  • Keep everything compliant with venue rules and safety standards.

  • Join the on-site team during setup, live events, and breakdown.


Financial & Commercial Awareness



  • Help track budgets and contractor billing.

  • Spot small opportunities for operational upsells.


Requirements



  • 3-5 years in event or exhibition operations.

  • Experience managing clients or exhibitors.

  • Strong organizational, communication, and multitasking skills.

  • Comfortable juggling logistics and multiple priorities.

  • Basic budgeting or contract knowledge is a plus.

  • Fluent in English.


Key Competencies



  • Calm, reliable, and proactive under pressure.

  • Hands-on, team-oriented, and solution-driven.

  • Detail-oriented, organized, and flexible.

  • Curious and eager to learn in a fast-paced live event environment.

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