Operations Manager | English | Utrecht Area
About this role
Our international client, who are leaders in their field, located in the Utrecht area, are currently looking for an Operation Manager.
Are you organized, hands-on, and ready to help deliver seamless events? Join the team as an operations Manager and support the smooth execution of a large-scale international exhibition welcoming 15,000+ attendees and 800+ exhibitors. You'll be at the center of the action, coordinating logistics, supporting exhibitors and clients, and helping our team pull off the event.
We're looking for a proactive, hands-on Operations Manager to help deliver smooth, high-quality events. You'll work closely with internal teams, suppliers, sponsors, and exhibitors to make sure everything runs like a dream. This role is perfect if you enjoy being in the thick of things, love logistics, and want to grow your event management skills.
Event & Exhibitor Support
- Coordinate operational delivery for exhibitors and sponsors.
- Turn commercial agreements into actionable plans.
- Make sure deliverables happen on time and to spec.
- Keep things running smoothly on-site with internal teams and contractors.
Client & Team Coordination
- Build strong, professional relationships with clients and exhibitors.
- Help manage client requests and solve operational hiccups.
- Collaborate with colleagues on planning, timelines, and event execution.
Operational Planning & Execution
- Assist in creating exhibitor manuals and operational schedules.
- Support floor plan coordination and liaise with contractors.
- Keep everything compliant with venue rules and safety standards.
- Join the on-site team during setup, live events, and breakdown.
Financial & Commercial Awareness
- Help track budgets and contractor billing.
- Spot small opportunities for operational upsells.
Requirements
- 3-5 years in event or exhibition operations.
- Experience managing clients or exhibitors.
- Strong organizational, communication, and multitasking skills.
- Comfortable juggling logistics and multiple priorities.
- Basic budgeting or contract knowledge is a plus.
- Fluent in English.
Key Competencies
- Calm, reliable, and proactive under pressure.
- Hands-on, team-oriented, and solution-driven.
- Detail-oriented, organized, and flexible.
- Curious and eager to learn in a fast-paced live event environment.