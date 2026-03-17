Product Development Specialist (Food)
About this role
- Lead and support in the development and implementation of new product innovation while keeping in mind requirements like nutritional values, compliance to claims, shelf life stability, cost price, and organoleptic properties;
- Organize and perform renovation work (e.g., quality improvement, raw material contingency, new specifications, value engineering) on existing products and carry out recipe transfers between factories;
- Perform high-level data analysis using a large database to support the Nutrition framework and cost-saving programs.
- Initiate and organize product and application tests on various scales (lab, pilot, factory), including analysis and interpretation of results incorporated in well-written reports with the support of colleagues in the team;
- Present findings to relevant stakeholders and peers;
- Work closely with various stakeholders across the company, including marketing, sales, supply chain, research, QA, technology, and procurement, as well as external stakeholders such as suppliers.
Requirements
- You have a broader view than just your position and you can identify with our purpose ‘Nourishing by Nature’;
- You take responsibility for your work and are continuously looking for new opportunities to make a change;
- A Master degree, preferably in the area of food technology, food processing, dairy technology, physical-chemistry or alike;
- Relevant product development and/or analytical experience in a food company (at least 5 years), ideally in the field of fermented dairy;
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal) on all levels in English;
- The following key competences: analytical, hands on, quality and result driven, proactive, punctual, entrepreneurial, ability to engage others & challenge where necessary, decisive, well organized, team player;
- Strong skills in data analysis (Microsoft Excel) and good familiarity with PowerBI or similar tools;
- Willingness to travel to production locations in the Netherlands and/or Belgium;
- Hybrid way of working (good balance of working from home vs from office).
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a contract for a 9 month assignment .
The salary range for this full-time role is between €4000 and €5300 gross per month, depending on your education and experience. Please note that this position is not available for ZZP’ers.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you are, we will schedule an interview (digital or in-person). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a suitable opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the entire application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding their field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.