Product Development Specialist (Food)

Product Development Specialist (Food)

Posted on March 17, 2026
Wageningen
Posted on March 17, 2026

About this role

Are you passionate about transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary? Do you dream of creating mouthwatering dairy products that enchant taste buds across Europe? If you're ready to take the plunge into the world of indulgent dairy experiences, our client wants YOU as our next Product Development Specialist for the Chilled Dairy Development Team! In this exciting position, you'll not only have the chance to innovate and breathe new life into the diverse product range but also to channel your creativity into beloved brands. The possibilities are endless! If you're ready to turn your passion for dairy into delicious realities, apply now and be part of a team that's redefining the taste of tomorrow! Your journey to creating dairy magic starts here! As a development specialist, you will:
  • Lead and support in the development and implementation of new product innovation while keeping in mind requirements like nutritional values, compliance to claims, shelf life stability, cost price, and organoleptic properties;
  • Organize and perform renovation work (e.g., quality improvement, raw material contingency, new specifications, value engineering) on existing products and carry out recipe transfers between factories;
  • Perform high-level data analysis using a large database to support the Nutrition framework and cost-saving programs.
  • Initiate and organize product and application tests on various scales (lab, pilot, factory), including analysis and interpretation of results incorporated in well-written reports with the support of colleagues in the team;
  • Present findings to relevant stakeholders and peers;
  • Work closely with various stakeholders across the company, including marketing, sales, supply chain, research, QA, technology, and procurement, as well as external stakeholders such as suppliers.

Requirements

In this role, you will forge synergistic relationships with various departments - Marketing, Supply Chain, QA, Procurement, and other R&D teams. We welcome you to join us, pushing the boundaries of what dairy can do and creating the next generations of tasty, nutritional, and healthy dairy products.
  • You have a broader view than just your position and you can identify with our purpose ‘Nourishing by Nature’;
  • You take responsibility for your work and are continuously looking for new opportunities to make a change;
  • A Master degree, preferably in the area of food technology, food processing, dairy technology, physical-chemistry or alike;
  • Relevant product development and/or analytical experience in a food company (at least 5 years), ideally in the field of fermented dairy;
  • Excellent communication skills (written and verbal) on all levels in English;
  • The following key competences: analytical, hands on, quality and result driven, proactive, punctual, entrepreneurial, ability to engage others & challenge where necessary, decisive, well organized, team player;
  • Strong skills in data analysis (Microsoft Excel) and good familiarity with PowerBI or similar tools;
  • Willingness to travel to production locations in the Netherlands and/or Belgium;
  • Hybrid way of working (good balance of working from home vs from office). 

Salary

5000 - 6000

Through our agency, you will receive a contract for a 9 month assignment .

The salary range for this full-time role is between €4000 and €5300 gross per month, depending on your education and experience. Please note that this position is not available for ZZP’ers.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you are, we will schedule an interview (digital or in-person). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a suitable opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the entire application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding their field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Wageningen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

International Test Engineer | English | Utrecht area
Real Estate/Facilities Quality & Compliance Engineer (ESA)
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead
Project Scheduler (ESA- Paris, France)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workersSkilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers
Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?
Undutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employersUndutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employers
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position