Senior Assortment Planner | Temporary
Posted on March 17, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on March 17, 2026
About this role
Responsible for executing strategic planning for Sport products across the EMEA region, optimizing sales, inventory, and product health. Manage current and in-season assortment plans to drive sales, margin, stock efficiency, and product performance.
Our client is seeking a strategic Senior Assortment Planner to develop franchise plans that align commercial goals with product strategies. This role focuses on optimizing in-season performance through collaborative planning, inventory management, and data-driven insights.
Key Responsibilities;
Our client is seeking a strategic Senior Assortment Planner to develop franchise plans that align commercial goals with product strategies. This role focuses on optimizing in-season performance through collaborative planning, inventory management, and data-driven insights.
Key Responsibilities;
- Develop, inform, or influence seasonal plans, including RSV, net sales, margin, receipts, and inventory at the franchise level for the client’s marketplace.
- Create strategies to achieve Kids Sports objectives and manage product-driven OTB forecasts for production decisions and in-season optimization.
- Analyze business performance against plan and forecasted sales and inventory on a weekly or monthly basis; identify risks and opportunities, develop action plans, and escalate when necessary.
- Monitor top franchise stock and sales plans, support cross-marketplace decision-making to optimize product health, consumer demand, and trading/pricing decisions.
- Manage end-to-end inventory health and understand its impact on overall marketplace performance.
- Communicate and advocate the Assortment Plan to partner management or cross-functional leadership at Franchise/Merchandise Class level.
- Independently drive projects day-to-day, prioritizing workload and deliverables.
Requirements
What You Bring:
- Assortment Planning experience with a solid understanding of retail operations.
- Willingness to take calculated risks and explore new approaches.
- 5+ years in consumer or retail merchandising, assortment planning, or demand planning.
- Proven track record in consumer demand, retail math, financial planning, margin optimization, inventory planning, and reporting.
- Expertise in detailed assortment planning, product affinity, omnichannel retail, and coordinated marketplace planning strategy.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills; ability to engage with senior leaders and cross-functional teams.
- Self-starter with a results-driven approach; able to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Skilled in networking, leveraging internal and external resources, meeting commitments, and delivering on deadlines.
- Proficient in automated planning systems, MS Excel, WSSI, and Assortment Planning tools.
- Ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams and enjoy collaborative processes.
- Utilizes advanced forecasting and analysis techniques to anticipate consumer demand and market trends, contributing to high forecast accuracy and profitability.
Salary
€4500-€5500 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Hilversum delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Freight Audit Specialist
packing assistant
Sales Support Specialist
Order Management Specialist | ENG | Manufacturing industry
Orderpicker