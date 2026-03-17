Senior Assortment Planner | Temporary

Develop, inform, or influence seasonal plans, including RSV, net sales, margin, receipts, and inventory at the franchise level for the client’s marketplace.

Create strategies to achieve Kids Sports objectives and manage product-driven OTB forecasts for production decisions and in-season optimization.

objectives and manage product-driven OTB forecasts for production decisions and in-season optimization. Analyze business performance against plan and forecasted sales and inventory on a weekly or monthly basis; identify risks and opportunities, develop action plans, and escalate when necessary.

Monitor top franchise stock and sales plans, support cross-marketplace decision-making to optimize product health, consumer demand, and trading/pricing decisions.

Manage end-to-end inventory health and understand its impact on overall marketplace performance.

Communicate and advocate the Assortment Plan to partner management or cross-functional leadership at Franchise/Merchandise Class level.

Independently drive projects day-to-day, prioritizing workload and deliverables.

Responsible for executing strategic planning for Sport products across the EMEA region, optimizing sales, inventory, and product health. Manage current and in-season assortment plans to drive sales, margin, stock efficiency, and product performance.Our client is seeking a strategicto develop franchise plans that align commercial goals with product strategies. This role focuses on optimizing in-season performance through collaborative planning, inventory management, and data-driven insights.