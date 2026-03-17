Technical Center Support Representative | English | Nijmegen

Technical Center Support Representative | English | Nijmegen

Posted on March 17, 2026
Nijmegen
English
Posted on March 17, 2026

About this role

Our client is a global leader in IT services, looking for a driven and proactive Technical Center Support Representative, who will be providing technical IT services with a primary focus on internal device imaging, pre-staging, and preparation activities within the merge center environment. The successful candidate will play a vital role in providing technical support to our clients during on-site activities. This is an on-site position.



You provide hands-on support for installing, configuring, and troubleshooting the range of hardware products at client locations.


A day in the office looks like:


Every day is unique, and the role stays dynamic and varied, combining on‑site work with in‑house technical activities.



  • The morning often starts with preparing, configuring, and testing IT hardware so everything is ready for deployment.

  • You support logistics by organizing incoming and outgoing equipment to keep the workflow going smoothly.

  • You then may head on-site to install and configure PCs, servers, and network equipment, ensuring everything is set up securely and correctly.

  • In the afternoon you continue your on-site work by executing datacenter moves or IT relocations, handling equipment with care and minimizing downtime.

  • You set up meeting rooms with AV and IT hardware, making sure everything works seamlessly for users.

  • You perform IT de-installations and secure data erasures, following proper procedures to protect sensitive information.

  • Throughout the day, there's plenty of collaboration with colleagues across departments, and occasionally direct contact with customers to make sure they get the support they need.




  • You speak English at a professional level. Your can understand Dutch and speak it at a conversational level.

  • You bring 2-5 years of experience in a similar role.

  • You have a technical way of thinking and a hands‑on approach to your work.

  • Eager to learn and grow within the IT field.

  • Enjoy being on the move and working in different environments.

  • You stay organized, pay attention to detail, and can be counted on.

  • You have knowledge of IT hardware such as PCs, laptops, and servers. -

  • You don't have a strict 9‑to‑5 mentality and enjoy the variety the role brings.

  • You make an even stronger match if you hold a technical diploma (IT or electronics) or have practical experience with imaging tools (SCCM, MDT, etc.).

  • You are full of energy!


What's in it for you?



  • A salary at par with the market + commissions + 8% holiday allowance

  • A permanent contract from the start

  • An attractive pension plan: the premium percentage for the pension plan is 15% and the employee/employer split is 50/50

  • Complete and ongoing training from the start

  • International feel in a multicultural team across several countries

  • The opportunity to create your own (healthy) work-life balance

  • An exciting workplace that includes, among other perks, a company gym, a free weekly group professional trainer on site, and an attractive company lunch plan

  • Participating in a team full of energy, positivity, and fun (it can be quite competitive during our team and company events)


Ready to take on this exciting challenge? Apply now and become part of a high-energy, ambitious team!

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