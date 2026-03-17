Recruitment Consultant | English+ | Amersfoort

At Abroad Experience BV, we connect international talent with exciting career opportunities in the Netherlands. As a boutique recruitment agency, we specialize in sectors such as Finance, Customer Service, IT, Logistics & Supply Chain, Sales & Account Management, Marketing, and Administration. Most of our clients are international companies with their European headquarters in the Netherlands.

We are looking for an enthusiastic Recruitment Consultant to join our small, international team in Amersfoort. You will work alongside four colleagues in a supportive environment that offers flexible working arrangements.

As a Recruitment Consultant, you will play an active role in the full recruitment cycle:



Sourcing and recruiting international candidates for roles in finance, customer service, administration, sales, marketing, logistics, and IT.



Building and maintaining talent pools using recruitment platforms and nurturing long-term candidate relationships.



Attracting top talent through targeted advertising and creative use of social media (LinkedIn, Instagram, etc.).



Understanding client recruitment needs and providing consultative advice.



Screening, interviewing, and assessing candidates, and matching them to entry-, mid-, and executive-level positions.



Managing ATS system and ensuring the database is kept accurate and up to date



Managing contract signings and related administration.



Contributing occasionally to online content creation.





1-3 years of relevant work experience, preferably within recruitment.



A commercial drive with the ability to spot and act on opportunities.



Proactive, self-starting attitude with a strong sense of ownership.



Excellent organizational skills and an eye for detail.



Outstanding communication skills, with fluency in English (both spoken and written) ; Dutch language skills or additional other European language skills are a big plus.



Ability to balance the needs of both candidates and clients.



A positive, responsible, and team-oriented mindset.



Based in or near Amersfoort.



Eligible to live and work in the Netherlands (we do not provide sponsorship).



What we offer

At Abroad Experience, you'll find a challenging and rewarding role within a small, international, and flexible organization where your input truly makes a difference. We offer: