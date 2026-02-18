Facilities Strategy Manager

Facilities Strategy Manager

Posted on February 18, 2026
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on February 18, 2026

About this role

At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our

Facilities Strategy Manager, you will be the driving force behind our operational excellence, creating a frictionless environment that allows our teams to build the future of banking.

Take Ownership

As the Facilities Strategy Manager you will own the strategy and execution to build and scale a world-class facilities environment that just works.

  • Redesign our facilities systems to eliminate recurring friction, identifying and solving root causes to ensure our team can focus on impact without distraction.

  • Own and deliver global facilities programs from end-to-end—from office expansions to core process redesign—to ensure bunq scales reliably and predictably across all locations.

  • Drive critical, cross-functional decisions with stakeholders in IT, Security, Finance, and People, aligning priorities to remove organizational drag and accelerate our mission.

Requirements

  • Proven ability to solve complex, recurring facilities problems by designing durable systems and identifying root causes, not just treating symptoms.

  • Demonstrated experience in owning and delivering multi-stakeholder programs end-to-end, ensuring predictable execution and clear milestones.

  • Strong decision-making and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to drive alignment and make trade-offs clear across functions without needing formal authority.

  • Deep operational judgment with the ability to balance speed, cost, and quality, and distinguish between what needs global standardization versus local autonomy.

  • Exceptional communication skills, with the ability to convey ownership, risks, and decisions with unambiguous clarity to all stakeholders.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.

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