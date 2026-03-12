Manage the full recruitment lifecycle for high‑volume operational roles, ensuring fast, efficient hiring processes.

Step up to support professional services recruitment (e.g., HR, finance, operations, commercial roles) as needed.

Screen and shortlist candidates, conduct interviews, and manage candidate communication throughout the process.

Ensure an excellent candidate experience at all stages.

Own all attraction channels including job boards, adverts, social media campaigns, and talent communities.

Run referral programmes and ensure high engagement and visibility throughout the organisation.

Represent the company at job fairs, open days and industry events, proactively attracting new talent.

Create and manage posting schedules and content for recruitment marketing.

Work closely with hiring managers to understand demand, workforce planning and priorities.

Advise stakeholders on market trends, talent availability and effective recruitment strategies.

Maintain strong relationships with internal teams to ensure smooth hiring operations.

Maintain accurate recruitment data and dashboards.

Contribute to process improvements to enhance speed, quality and scalability.

Ensure all recruitment activity complies with Dutch legislation and internal policies.

Proven experience in high‑volume recruitment, ideally in a fast‑paced or large‑scale environment.

Ability to transition into and support professional services hiring.

Dutch language skills at C1 level or higher (spoken and written).

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to build rapport quickly.

Confident managing multiple vacancies at once and working with shifting priorities.

Experience using ATS systems, job boards, social platforms and sourcing tools.

Proactive, organised and comfortable taking ownership of projects and initiatives.

Competitive monthly salary (approx. €6,500).

Hybrid work - mix of office and home

Opportunities to develop within broader HR and TA projects.

Supportive, collaborative team culture.

Exposure to high‑impact recruitment across multiple levels of the organisation.

We are looking for an experienced Recruiter to join our growing Talent Acquisition team in Amsterdam. This role is ideal for someone with a strong background in high‑volume hiring, who is also confident stepping into professional services recruitment when needed. You will manage the end‑to‑end recruitment process, drive attraction across multiple channels, and play a key role in building a reliable, scalable talent pipeline.You'll join a collaborative team and work in a hybrid setup at our Amsterdam office.

To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.

languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.