HR Generalist

Posted on November 27, 2025
Rotterdam
Temporary
30.0 - 40.0
Entry level
About this role

The role of HR Generalist

As HR Generalist for the Swisscom DevOps Center, you will be part of the HR team. The team consists of HR Business partners and operational services supported by our external HR service partner. The HR Generalist will be part of the operational services.

You will be responsible to ensure our 400+ Swisscom DevOps Center employees are served, supported by answering questions, guiding them through our HR processes following Swisscom policies with a professional but personal approach.

 Meanwhile, you ensure smooth operational processes within expectations: improved employee satisfaction, executing the HR policies, ensure cases are handled with expected lead-time, ensure data is up to date in our HR related systems, data driven reporting and analyses, process improvement proposals, and/or existing policies.

HR service happiness within the team is an important element of your daily activities!

What you do  

  • Carry out HR operational services in collaboration with the HR services partner

  • Relocation, onboarding and offboarding of employee

  • Sick leave management

  • Administering benefits such as service travel, work from abroad, home office equipment, future savings, expense claims

  • Creating documents (such as employee statements) and drafting employee letters

  • Payroll mutations, expense claims

  • Conduct employee feedback meetings and exit interviews

  • Manage end-to-end employer submission tickets within HR Operations, ensuring timely execution, accurate processing, and seamless coordination across stakeholders

  • Diagnose areas of improvement and drive appropriate solutions, striking the right balance between speed and processes

  • Review, update, and communicate HR policies and processes

Requirements

Who will be a great fit

  • You are already living in the Netherlands, and have good knowledge of Dutch labor law including employment regulations

  • At least 2 years of experience within the HR domain

  • Excellent level of proficiency in English, Dutch is a plus

  • Have excellent written and verbal communication, including high-quality document preparation and presentation skills

  • Self-sufficient & start-up mentality with a willingness to enter a situation where the processes have not been established yet

  • Enjoys international environments and able to work in multicultural teams

 

Soft-skills

  • Team player, ownership mindset, and adaptable

  • Hands-on, proactive mindset, eager to learn and share new ideas

 

About us

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. We are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. To do so we are and act trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with 400+ employees at the top of the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. The Local Service Team is responsible to support our employees with our different departments: Office management, Community, Marketing and Employer Branding, Talent Acquisition, Finance, IT Service management, Compliancy and HR.

Within the Local Service Team, we are looking for a passionate HR professional, who has a lean way of working mindset and appreciate the team collaboration.

Perks

  • Agile working environment

  • Attractive salary compensation based on your proven experience

  • Flexible working time model, hybrid and work from home alowance

  • Monthly allowance of EUR 200 for telephone/internet

  • Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Commuting allowance

  • Contribution towards your future savings

  • Monthly contribution to the health insurance of EUR 230 gross

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course paid by the company

