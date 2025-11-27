The role of HR Generalist

As HR Generalist for the Swisscom DevOps Center, you will be part of the HR team. The team consists of HR Business partners and operational services supported by our external HR service partner. The HR Generalist will be part of the operational services.

You will be responsible to ensure our 400+ Swisscom DevOps Center employees are served, supported by answering questions, guiding them through our HR processes following Swisscom policies with a professional but personal approach.

Meanwhile, you ensure smooth operational processes within expectations: improved employee satisfaction, executing the HR policies, ensure cases are handled with expected lead-time, ensure data is up to date in our HR related systems, data driven reporting and analyses, process improvement proposals, and/or existing policies.

HR service happiness within the team is an important element of your daily activities!

What you do