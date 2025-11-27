HR Generalist
About this role
The role of HR Generalist
As HR Generalist for the Swisscom DevOps Center, you will be part of the HR team. The team consists of HR Business partners and operational services supported by our external HR service partner. The HR Generalist will be part of the operational services.
You will be responsible to ensure our 400+ Swisscom DevOps Center employees are served, supported by answering questions, guiding them through our HR processes following Swisscom policies with a professional but personal approach.
Meanwhile, you ensure smooth operational processes within expectations: improved employee satisfaction, executing the HR policies, ensure cases are handled with expected lead-time, ensure data is up to date in our HR related systems, data driven reporting and analyses, process improvement proposals, and/or existing policies.
HR service happiness within the team is an important element of your daily activities!
What you do
Carry out HR operational services in collaboration with the HR services partner
Relocation, onboarding and offboarding of employee
Sick leave management
Administering benefits such as service travel, work from abroad, home office equipment, future savings, expense claims
Creating documents (such as employee statements) and drafting employee letters
Payroll mutations, expense claims
Conduct employee feedback meetings and exit interviews
Manage end-to-end employer submission tickets within HR Operations, ensuring timely execution, accurate processing, and seamless coordination across stakeholders
Diagnose areas of improvement and drive appropriate solutions, striking the right balance between speed and processes
Review, update, and communicate HR policies and processes
Requirements
Who will be a great fit
You are already living in the Netherlands, and have good knowledge of Dutch labor law including employment regulations
At least 2 years of experience within the HR domain
Excellent level of proficiency in English, Dutch is a plus
Have excellent written and verbal communication, including high-quality document preparation and presentation skills
Self-sufficient & start-up mentality with a willingness to enter a situation where the processes have not been established yet
Enjoys international environments and able to work in multicultural teams
Soft-skills
Team player, ownership mindset, and adaptable
Hands-on, proactive mindset, eager to learn and share new ideas
About us
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. We are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. To do so we are and act trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with 400+ employees at the top of the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. The Local Service Team is responsible to support our employees with our different departments: Office management, Community, Marketing and Employer Branding, Talent Acquisition, Finance, IT Service management, Compliancy and HR.
Within the Local Service Team, we are looking for a passionate HR professional, who has a lean way of working mindset and appreciate the team collaboration.
Perks
Agile working environment
Attractive salary compensation based on your proven experience
Flexible working time model, hybrid and work from home alowance
Monthly allowance of EUR 200 for telephone/internet
Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Commuting allowance
Contribution towards your future savings
Monthly contribution to the health insurance of EUR 230 gross
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course paid by the company