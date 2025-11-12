Are you detailed oriented, well organized and the type of person that goes above and beyond? Do you have experience within HR and you are now looking for the next challenge in an international environment? Then this role might be for you!

For our client – an international company within technology and telecommunications, we are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Office and HR Coordinator to join their office in Rotterdam.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate the employee lifecycle from recruitment and onboarding to development and retention

Perform HR administration and payroll

Maintain Employee well-being & records

Register sickness, and administer employee health and safety plans

Organize team meetings, workshops and events

Coordinate office activities & operations in compliance with company policies

Requirements:

A minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar position

Fluency in English speaking and writing is a must (Dutch is a plus)

Excellent Microsoft Office skills

Outstanding communication and organizational skills

Ability to work autonomously, proactive and positive attitude

Willingness to work almost fully on-site

What’s in it for you:

Direct contract with the company (1 year to begin with)

Pension & Health Insurance contribution

Travel reimbursement

13th-month salary

25 holiday days

A great international environment in a growing company

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply directly and if your profile matches the requirements we will get in touch with you within the next 10 working days.

The post Office & HR Coordinator appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.