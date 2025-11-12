Office & HR Coordinator
Posted on November 12, 2025
Rotterdam
About this role
Are you detailed oriented, well organized and the type of person that goes above and beyond? Do you have experience within HR and you are now looking for the next challenge in an international environment? Then this role might be for you!
For our client – an international company within technology and telecommunications, we are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Office and HR Coordinator to join their office in Rotterdam.
Responsibilities:
- Coordinate the employee lifecycle from recruitment and onboarding to development and retention
- Perform HR administration and payroll
- Maintain Employee well-being & records
- Register sickness, and administer employee health and safety plans
- Organize team meetings, workshops and events
- Coordinate office activities & operations in compliance with company policies
Requirements:
- A minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar position
- Fluency in English speaking and writing is a must (Dutch is a plus)
- Excellent Microsoft Office skills
- Outstanding communication and organizational skills
- Ability to work autonomously, proactive and positive attitude
- Willingness to work almost fully on-site
What’s in it for you:
- Direct contract with the company (1 year to begin with)
- Pension & Health Insurance contribution
- Travel reimbursement
- 13th-month salary
- 25 holiday days
- A great international environment in a growing company
Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply directly and if your profile matches the requirements we will get in touch with you within the next 10 working days.
