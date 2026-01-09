Warehouse Worker 5 shifts system

What exactly are you going to do

Are you ready to step into a dynamic role where no two days are the same? As a warehouse worker in our 5-shift system at our bustling hub in Bleiswijk, you’ll be at the core of our logistics operations. Working alongside a close-knit team, you’ll ensure that packages are processed efficiently and safely, contributing to the seamless flow of goods. Your attention to detail, adaptability, and proactive mindset will be key in maintaining the high standards we’re known for.

Sorting and processing packages to maintain a smooth and safe flow of goods.

Preparing products for shipment with precision to ensure timely deliveries.

Organizing returned items in the correct locations within the hub.

Scanning products manually with care to ensure accuracy in every detail.

Operating an electric pallet truck confidently to navigate the warehouse efficiently.

What do we offer you

We believe in rewarding your hard work with meaningful benefits and opportunities for growth. Here’s what you can expect when you join our team:

An hourly salary of €17.76, including allowances, excluding holiday allowance

A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.

A full-time role of 32 to 40 hours per week.

27 leave days, with the option to purchase 5 extra days.

A daily meal allowance of up to €7.54.

Opportunities for personal and professional development within the organization.

At Unique, we reward based on the principle of equal pay; your employment conditions always align with those of colleagues who are directly employed by the client. This means that, in addition to the hourly wage, elements such as the number of vacation days, allowances, ADV (reduction of working hours) compensation, and other salary components are also part of your employment package.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a precise and adaptable logistics professional who thrives in a dynamic environment.

MBO-level education or equivalent experience in logistics.

Willingness to work in a 5-shift system.

Resides within 25 km of Bleiswijk depot.

Owns reliable transportation for commuting.

Proficient in following safety rules and procedures.

Forklift, reach truck, or clamp truck certification is a plus.

About the company

Located in Bleiswijk, our company is a trusted player in the logistics sector, focusing on efficiency, quality, and safety. Our core values—collaboration, reliability, and development—are the foundation of everything we do.

What sets us apart is our attention to people. We invest in personal growth through training and foster a collegial atmosphere where everyone feels heard. Open communication and teamwork are central to our operations, making us a unique place to work.