packing assistant

packing assistant

Posted on January 7, 2026
Bleiswijk
Posted on January 7, 2026

About this role

As an inpakmedewerker, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics process at our modern depot in Bleiswijk. You will work in a collaborative team that ensures orders, returns, and shipments are processed efficiently and accurately. With your attention to detail and proactive attitude, you will help ensure that products—big and small—reach our customers on time and in excellent condition. You will thrive in an open and informal work environment where teamwork and collaboration are key.

What You Will Do

  • Inspect: incoming goods for quality and accuracy.
  • Pick: orders using a scanner to ensure correct items are selected.
  • Pack: products carefully and prepare them for shipment.
  • Process: returns both physically and administratively.
  • Maintain: a clean and organized workspace at the end of your shift.

What We Offer You

A salary of €14.44 gross per hour.

A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.

A workweek of 32 to 40 hours.

Irregularity allowance and 8.3% holiday pay.

Pension accrual through StiPP Plus.

Opportunities to grow within a modern and informal team.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a precise and team-oriented packer with a proactive mindset to support our logistics operations.

MBO 1 level education or equivalent work experience.

Experience with scanners and logistics systems is a plus.

Available afternoons, evenings, and occasionally weekends.

Strong computer skills and quick to learn new systems.

Detail-oriented and comfortable working in a team environment.

About the Company

Located in Bleiswijk, our company is a forward-thinking logistics organization dedicated to delivering exceptional multi-client fulfillment services. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, we pride ourselves on fostering a collaborative and reliable work environment where every team member plays a valuable role.

What sets us apart is our open and informal culture, where your ideas are genuinely valued. From team-focused day starts to opportunities for personal growth, we ensure a supportive atmosphere that encourages both professional and personal development.

Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Bleiswijk delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Warehouse worker
Warehouse worker
Contract Manager Supply Chain (Temporary) 12 month contract
Talent Acquisition Coordinator - Temporary
Shipping Agent (TEMP)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position