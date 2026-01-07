packing assistant

As an inpakmedewerker, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics process at our modern depot in Bleiswijk. You will work in a collaborative team that ensures orders, returns, and shipments are processed efficiently and accurately. With your attention to detail and proactive attitude, you will help ensure that products—big and small—reach our customers on time and in excellent condition. You will thrive in an open and informal work environment where teamwork and collaboration are key.

What You Will Do

Inspect: incoming goods for quality and accuracy.

Pick: orders using a scanner to ensure correct items are selected.

Pack: products carefully and prepare them for shipment.

Process: returns both physically and administratively.

Maintain: a clean and organized workspace at the end of your shift.

What We Offer You

A salary of €14.44 gross per hour.

A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.

A workweek of 32 to 40 hours.

Irregularity allowance and 8.3% holiday pay.

Pension accrual through StiPP Plus.

Opportunities to grow within a modern and informal team.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a precise and team-oriented packer with a proactive mindset to support our logistics operations.

MBO 1 level education or equivalent work experience.

Experience with scanners and logistics systems is a plus.

Available afternoons, evenings, and occasionally weekends.

Strong computer skills and quick to learn new systems.

Detail-oriented and comfortable working in a team environment.

About the Company

Located in Bleiswijk, our company is a forward-thinking logistics organization dedicated to delivering exceptional multi-client fulfillment services. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, we pride ourselves on fostering a collaborative and reliable work environment where every team member plays a valuable role.

What sets us apart is our open and informal culture, where your ideas are genuinely valued. From team-focused day starts to opportunities for personal growth, we ensure a supportive atmosphere that encourages both professional and personal development.