Key Account Manager | German | Remote

Posted on February 25, 2026
Zoetermeer
English, German
About this role

For our international client, we are seeking a Key Account Manager with relevant experience. Our client specializes in providing workforce management solutions. The position is a fully remote position, candidates must reside in the Netherlands.




  • Nurture the relationship with existing and potentially new Dealers/Resellers within the German market and selected EMEA regions

  • Develop and execute inside sales processes, with focus on the existing customer base to ensure retention and upselling targets.

  • Set annual targets and agreements with Dealers/Resellers/Distributors within the region.

  • Develop and set procedures for Key Account management across the EMEA region

  • Optimize marketing tools in collaboration with Dealers/Resellers/Distributors.

  • Collaborate closely with internal departments, such as customer service, application support, sales and marketing to optimize service and processes.

  • Understand the market and competitors in the region of responsibility and share relevant information to the appropriate departments.

  • Monitor the online environment in the area of responsibility and provide feedback to the Marketing team to optimize online presence and offerings.

  • Translate customer feedback into actionable proposals.

  • Collaborate with the Customer Care team and customers to enhance customer care and product service.

  • Plan and forecast sales budgets on a monthly basis.




  • At least educated to Bachelor level or equivalent

  • 2-5 years of relevant experience within Key Account Management

  • Excellent level of German and English

  • Ideally fluent in other European languages

  • Experience within workforce management industry is a plus

  • Strong communicator

  • Able to build good internal and external relationships

