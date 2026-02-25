Key Account Manager | German | Remote

For our international client, we are seeking a Key Account Manager with relevant experience. Our client specializes in providing workforce management solutions. The position is a fully remote position, candidates must reside in the Netherlands.

Nurture the relationship with existing and potentially new Dealers/Resellers within the German market and selected EMEA regions

Develop and execute inside sales processes, with focus on the existing customer base to ensure retention and upselling targets.

Set annual targets and agreements with Dealers/Resellers/Distributors within the region.

Develop and set procedures for Key Account management across the EMEA region

Optimize marketing tools in collaboration with Dealers/Resellers/Distributors.

Collaborate closely with internal departments, such as customer service, application support, sales and marketing to optimize service and processes.

Understand the market and competitors in the region of responsibility and share relevant information to the appropriate departments.

Monitor the online environment in the area of responsibility and provide feedback to the Marketing team to optimize online presence and offerings.

Translate customer feedback into actionable proposals.

Collaborate with the Customer Care team and customers to enhance customer care and product service.