Engineer Gebouwgebonden Installaties Hellevoetsluis

Fire safety is more important than ever. We are looking for a Fire Safety Engineer to strengthen our team immediately. In this role, you will work on a wide range of multidisciplinary projects for various clients such as municipalities, property managers, and housing corporations. You’ll help them create safe, compliant, and cost-effective built environments.

What makes this role exciting is the combination of independent expertise and close collaboration with other technical disciplines. Together, you contribute to integrated designs where safety, quality, and efficiency are always the top priorities.

What you’ll be doing

Carrying out on-site inspections and advising clients on technical conditions, risks, and cost implications related to fire safety

Developing multidisciplinary fire safety projects, including calculations, technical reports, and equivalent safety solutions

Assessing client requests and required safety levels against current legislation, regulations, and legal frameworks

Participating in design team meetings throughout different project phases, ensuring fire safety is aligned with other technical domains

Managing projects from start to finish — from permit modifications to coordinating contractors during construction

Delivering projects within agreed scope, timelines, budgets, and quality standards, including professional reporting

Maintaining close contact with clients throughout the process to safeguard requirements and expectations, while building long-term professional relationships