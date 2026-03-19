logistics employee

logistics employee

Posted on March 19, 2026
Bleiswijk
Posted on March 19, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As a logistiek medewerker, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our warehouse by ensuring that daily logistics processes run efficiently and accurately. You’ll work in a dynamic environment where teamwork, precision, and a structured approach are key. From receiving goods to preparing orders for shipment, your role will be essential in maintaining the flow of operations within a 5-shift system. Flexibility and attention to detail will be your greatest assets in this role.

What You Will Do:

  • Receive and inspect: ensuring incoming goods are checked for accuracy and quality upon arrival.
  • Store and organize: placing goods in the warehouse efficiently according to established procedures.
  • Pick and prepare: collecting and preparing orders for shipment using scanners or logistics systems.
  • Ensure safety: maintaining a safe and organized work environment in line with company guidelines.
  • Collaborate and communicate: working closely with colleagues to achieve daily goals and ensure smooth operations.

What do we offer you

Joining our team means working in a dynamic and supportive environment where your contributions are valued, and your growth is encouraged. We offer a range of benefits designed to align with your professional ambitions and personal needs.

  • Hourly wage between €17.33 and €18.77 gross.
  • Temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment.
  • Availability of 32 to 40 hours per week.
  • Shift allowances for evening, night, and weekend work.
  • Travel cost reimbursement based on distance and transport method.
  • Access to internal training and growth opportunities.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a reliable and detail-oriented logistics professional who thrives in a team-oriented environment and enjoys contributing to efficient warehouse operations.

  • MBO-level thinking, no specific diploma required.
  • Experience with logistics systems or scanners is a plus.
  • Physically capable of performing warehouse tasks.
  • Flexible to work in a 5-shift schedule.
  • Trustworthy, responsible, and with a strong work ethic.
  • Ability to provide a Certificate of Conduct (VOG).

About the company

Located in Bleiswijk, our company has established itself as a trusted name in the logistics sector, driven by a commitment to efficiency, quality, and safety. Guided by core values of collaboration, reliability, and growth, we’ve built a stable foundation where employees thrive.

What sets us apart is our dedication to personal development and teamwork. Through tailored training programs, open communication, and a supportive environment, we ensure every team member feels valued and empowered to succeed.

Are you ready to join a company that invests in your growth while fostering a strong sense of community?

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