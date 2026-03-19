logistics employee
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a logistiek medewerker, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our warehouse by ensuring that daily logistics processes run efficiently and accurately. You’ll work in a dynamic environment where teamwork, precision, and a structured approach are key. From receiving goods to preparing orders for shipment, your role will be essential in maintaining the flow of operations within a 5-shift system. Flexibility and attention to detail will be your greatest assets in this role.
What You Will Do:
- Receive and inspect: ensuring incoming goods are checked for accuracy and quality upon arrival.
- Store and organize: placing goods in the warehouse efficiently according to established procedures.
- Pick and prepare: collecting and preparing orders for shipment using scanners or logistics systems.
- Ensure safety: maintaining a safe and organized work environment in line with company guidelines.
- Collaborate and communicate: working closely with colleagues to achieve daily goals and ensure smooth operations.
What do we offer you
Joining our team means working in a dynamic and supportive environment where your contributions are valued, and your growth is encouraged. We offer a range of benefits designed to align with your professional ambitions and personal needs.
- Hourly wage between €17.33 and €18.77 gross.
- Temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment.
- Availability of 32 to 40 hours per week.
- Shift allowances for evening, night, and weekend work.
- Travel cost reimbursement based on distance and transport method.
- Access to internal training and growth opportunities.
Job Requirements
We are looking for a reliable and detail-oriented logistics professional who thrives in a team-oriented environment and enjoys contributing to efficient warehouse operations.
- MBO-level thinking, no specific diploma required.
- Experience with logistics systems or scanners is a plus.
- Physically capable of performing warehouse tasks.
- Flexible to work in a 5-shift schedule.
- Trustworthy, responsible, and with a strong work ethic.
- Ability to provide a Certificate of Conduct (VOG).
About the company
Located in Bleiswijk, our company has established itself as a trusted name in the logistics sector, driven by a commitment to efficiency, quality, and safety. Guided by core values of collaboration, reliability, and growth, we’ve built a stable foundation where employees thrive.
What sets us apart is our dedication to personal development and teamwork. Through tailored training programs, open communication, and a supportive environment, we ensure every team member feels valued and empowered to succeed.
Are you ready to join a company that invests in your growth while fostering a strong sense of community?