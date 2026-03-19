logistics employee

As a logistiek medewerker, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our warehouse by ensuring that daily logistics processes run efficiently and accurately. You’ll work in a dynamic environment where teamwork, precision, and a structured approach are key. From receiving goods to preparing orders for shipment, your role will be essential in maintaining the flow of operations within a 5-shift system. Flexibility and attention to detail will be your greatest assets in this role.

What You Will Do: