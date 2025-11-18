Parts Sales Support Representative - French & English
Posted on November 18, 2025
Lelystad
French, English
40
Posted on November 18, 2025
About this role
Our esteemed client is a rapidly growing global leader in industrial construction machinery with a strong presence across Europe and Asia. The company is known for its innovative solutions, high-quality products, and dedication to sustainability in the industry.
Currently, they are looking for a Parts Sales Support Representative to join their expanding team in Lelystad.
Job Profile for Parts Sales Support Representative
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Collaborate closely with dealers and internal teams to ensure accurate and timely order fulfilment, including verification of part numbers, shipment plans, and applicable discount levels
- Coordinate with the Technical Department to provide accurate and timely responses to dealer technical inquiries
- Support suppliers in resolving outstanding spare parts issues promptly and implement preventive measures to avoid recurrence
- Manage and prioritise dealer orders based on urgency (e.g., breakdown orders, stock orders) to ensure efficient processing
- Conduct dealer visits to assess performance, identify strengths and areas for improvement, and provide clear recommendations
- Develop and implement a regional spare parts sales and marketing strategy to help dealers improve their after-sales service capabilities
- Develop and plan sales promotional campaigns where necessary, based on data-driven analysis
- Monitor pricing levels by parts categories in the assigned territories and make recommendations to us to stay competitive
- Track dealer inventory levels and offer data-backed stocking recommendations
- Prepare spare parts recommendation lists for new dealers and newly launched models
- Deliver comprehensive training to dealers on the spare parts management system
- Propose and implement initiatives to improve daily operations, including systemisation, standardisation, and workflow optimisation
Candidate Profile for Parts Sales Support Representative
- Must be fluent in French and English, written and spoken
- 3+ years of experience in after-sales positions, preferably in the automotive or machinery manufacturing field
- Proficient in data/statistical analysis and reports, Power BI is a plus
- Knowledge of the full process of logistics
- Computer skills and operational experience in SAP are considered an advantage
- Team worker, flexible to work with various cultural backgrounds
- Conflict-solving with very good communication skills
What Our Client Offers
- Travel costs reimbursed
- 25 vacation days per year based on full-time hours
- Guaranteed bonus and performance-based bonus
- Pension plan
- Hybrid working model
- Training sessions
- Opportunity to travel to events around Europe
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Lelystad delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Parts Sales Coordinator - German & English
Shipping Agent (TEMP)
Talent Acquisition Coordinator - Temporary
Procurement Manager - Packaging (TEMP)
Contract Manager Supply Chain (Temporary) 12 month contract