Parts Sales Support Representative - French & English

Our esteemed client is a rapidly growing global leader in industrial construction machinery with a strong presence across Europe and Asia. The company is known for its innovative solutions, high-quality products, and dedication to sustainability in the industry.

Currently, they are looking for a Parts Sales Support Representative to join their expanding team in Lelystad.

Job Profile for Parts Sales Support Representative

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Collaborate closely with dealers and internal teams to ensure accurate and timely order fulfilment, including verification of part numbers, shipment plans, and applicable discount levels

Coordinate with the Technical Department to provide accurate and timely responses to dealer technical inquiries

Support suppliers in resolving outstanding spare parts issues promptly and implement preventive measures to avoid recurrence

Manage and prioritise dealer orders based on urgency (e.g., breakdown orders, stock orders) to ensure efficient processing

Conduct dealer visits to assess performance, identify strengths and areas for improvement, and provide clear recommendations

Develop and implement a regional spare parts sales and marketing strategy to help dealers improve their after-sales service capabilities

Develop and plan sales promotional campaigns where necessary, based on data-driven analysis

Monitor pricing levels by parts categories in the assigned territories and make recommendations to us to stay competitive

Track dealer inventory levels and offer data-backed stocking recommendations

Prepare spare parts recommendation lists for new dealers and newly launched models

Deliver comprehensive training to dealers on the spare parts management system

Propose and implement initiatives to improve daily operations, including systemisation, standardisation, and workflow optimisation

Candidate Profile for Parts Sales Support Representative

Must be fluent in French and English, written and spoken

3+ years of experience in after-sales positions, preferably in the automotive or machinery manufacturing field

Proficient in data/statistical analysis and reports, Power BI is a plus

Knowledge of the full process of logistics

Computer skills and operational experience in SAP are considered an advantage

Team worker, flexible to work with various cultural backgrounds

Conflict-solving with very good communication skills

What Our Client Offers