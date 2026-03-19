packaging employee
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an inpakmedewerker, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics process at our brand-new depot in Bleiswijk. Working in a collaborative and informal team environment, your role will focus on ensuring that orders, returns, and shipments are handled with precision and care. With your attention to detail and proactive attitude, you’ll play a key part in making sure that products, both big and small, reach our customers on time and in excellent condition. This position offers a dynamic work setting where teamwork and efficiency are highly valued.
What You Will Do:
- Inspecting: incoming goods to ensure quality and accuracy.
- Picking: orders using a scanner to collect the correct items.
- Packing: carefully preparing products for shipment.
- Processing: handling returns both administratively and physically.
- Organizing: maintaining a clean and tidy workspace at the end of each shift.
What do we offer you
We believe that your work should be rewarding, both professionally and personally. That’s why we offer a supportive environment with benefits that truly matter to you.
- A salary of €14.80 gross per hour, excluding allowances.
- A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
- A workweek of 32 to 40 hours.
- Shift allowances and 8.3% holiday allowance.
- Pension accrual through StiPP Plus.
- Opportunities to grow within a modern and informal team.
Job Requirements
We are looking for a precise and team-oriented packing employee with a hands-on mentality.
- MBO 1 level education or equivalent work and thinking level.
- Experience with handheld scanners and logistics systems is a plus.
- Available in afternoons, evenings, and occasionally on weekends.
- Strong computer skills and quick to learn new systems.
- Accurate worker who thrives in a collaborative team environment.
- Available for shifts: 7:00-15:30 or 15:30-00:00.
About the company
Located in Bleiswijk, our company is a modern logistics organization specializing in multi-client fulfillment. From our state-of-the-art depot, we focus on efficiently processing orders with an unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Collaboration, innovation, and reliability form the foundation of everything we do.
What sets us apart is our open and informal work environment, where your ideas are valued, and teamwork is celebrated. From shared morning kick-offs to opportunities for growth, we create a space where you can thrive while contributing to a dynamic team.
Are you ready to join a workplace where your efforts truly make a difference?