packaging employee

As an inpakmedewerker, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics process at our brand-new depot in Bleiswijk. Working in a collaborative and informal team environment, your role will focus on ensuring that orders, returns, and shipments are handled with precision and care. With your attention to detail and proactive attitude, you’ll play a key part in making sure that products, both big and small, reach our customers on time and in excellent condition. This position offers a dynamic work setting where teamwork and efficiency are highly valued.

What You Will Do: