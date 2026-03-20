Senior Assortment Planner | Temporary
Posted on March 20, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on March 20, 2026
About this role
As Lead Assortment Planner, you will collaborate across a wide network of teams, including Merchandising, Finance, Sports & Business planning
Key Responsibilities;
Key Responsibilities;
- Develop and influence seasonal assortment plans based on rolling sales, stock, and inventory forecasts across product categories, sports, and marketplace dimensions
- Build and manage product-driven Open-to-Buy (OTB) forecasts to support manufacturing decisions and in-season optimization
- Monitor business performance against plan on a weekly and monthly basis, identifying risks and opportunities and driving appropriate actions and escalations
- Analyze demand, sales, and inventory trends to optimize product health, capture consumer demand, and inform pricing and trading decisions
- Manage end-to-end inventory health across categories and marketplace units, ensuring alignment with overall marketplace performance
- Partner with cross-functional teams to communicate and advocate assortment strategies, ensuring alignment with broader business and marketplace goals
- Independently lead projects, prioritize multiple workstreams, and ensure timely and efficient delivery of outputs
- Develop and deliver short-term forecasts using inputs such as replenishment data, customer insights, promotional activity, and marketing plans
- Utilize statistical analysis and data-driven decision-making tools to validate seasonal plans and improve forecast reliability
- Analyze demand patterns and external market factors to support global forecasting and business planning
- Provide technical expertise, documentation, and guidance within the demand planning function, including mentoring where applicable
Requirements
What You Bring:
- Minimum 5+ years of experience in assortment or retail planning, with strong knowledge of financial, product, and inventory planning
- A growth mindset with the ability to apply statistical forecasting, data science, and innovative approaches to planning
- Strong analytical and critical thinking skills, with the ability to interpret data and quantify gaps versus financial plans
- Proven ability to create clear, compelling, and data-driven communications that influence stakeholders
- Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment
- Demonstrated experience managing multiple workstreams and delivering results under pressure
- Strong stakeholder management skills and the ability to collaborate effectively across diverse teams
- Solid commercial acumen and understanding of how planning decisions impact business performance
- Proficiency in using data and analytics to drive decision-making and business outcomes
Salary
€4500-€5800 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
New to the Netherlands or settling in? Meet expat-friendly businesses, attend free workshops on housing, careers and education, and unlock fair-only offers at IAmExpat Fair Amsterdam (March 7, 2026, 10:00–17:00, Beurs van Berlage). Get tickets: https://amsterdam.iamexpatfair.nl/
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Hilversum delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Senior Assortment Planner | Temporary
Allocation Manager | Temporary
Sales Support Specialist
Parts Sales Support Representative - French & English
Order Management Specialist | ENG | Manufacturing industry