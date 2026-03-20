Allocation Manager | Temporary

Own and drive Allocation KPIs across assigned business areas

Lead weekly trade meetings, translating insights into clear actions aligned with strategic priorities

Identify risks and opportunities, providing proactive recommendations to stakeholders and senior leadership

Communicate business performance effectively across different audiences

Make data-driven, solution-oriented decisions grounded in business context

Empower team members to confidently own and communicate their decisions

Prioritize effectively in fast-paced environments, ensuring clarity on decision rationale

Navigate cross-functional complexity through strong stakeholder alignment and transparent communication

Lead, coach, and develop a high-performing team (3–5 direct reports)

Foster a feedback-driven culture, addressing development areas early while celebrating success

Build future leaders by role-modeling ownership, curiosity, and accountability

Support team members in confidently presenting to stakeholders and leadership

Connect cross-functional processes to improve end-to-end product flow from buy to store

Lead or sponsor initiatives introducing new tools and processes, ensuring strong adoption

Drive continuous improvement with a focus on simplicity, scalability, and efficiency

Anticipate upstream and downstream impacts, aligning stakeholders to solve complex challenges

Lead demand planning and forecasting activities using advanced analytical methods

Integrate data inputs such as sales, promotions, customer insights, and market trends

Develop accurate short-term and seasonal forecasts to support business performance

Apply statistical analysis and data-driven tools to validate and improve demand plans

Provide technical expertise and mentorship within the planning function

At our client, theplays a critical leadership role in translating business strategy into clear, actionable execution. With a strong focus on sport and retail performance, you will connect product, process, and people to drive optimized product flow and informed decision-making.As a key representative of the Allocation function, you will confidently engage with stakeholders at all levels, influencing decisions, building strong relationships, and communicating with clarity—even in challenging situations.