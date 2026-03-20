Allocation Manager | Temporary
Posted on March 20, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on March 20, 2026
About this role
At our client, the Allocation Manager plays a critical leadership role in translating business strategy into clear, actionable execution. With a strong focus on sport and retail performance, you will connect product, process, and people to drive optimized product flow and informed decision-making.
As a key representative of the Allocation function, you will confidently engage with stakeholders at all levels, influencing decisions, building strong relationships, and communicating with clarity—even in challenging situations.
Key Responsibilities;
As a key representative of the Allocation function, you will confidently engage with stakeholders at all levels, influencing decisions, building strong relationships, and communicating with clarity—even in challenging situations.
Key Responsibilities;
- Own and drive Allocation KPIs across assigned business areas
- Lead weekly trade meetings, translating insights into clear actions aligned with strategic priorities
- Identify risks and opportunities, providing proactive recommendations to stakeholders and senior leadership
- Communicate business performance effectively across different audiences
- Make data-driven, solution-oriented decisions grounded in business context
- Empower team members to confidently own and communicate their decisions
- Prioritize effectively in fast-paced environments, ensuring clarity on decision rationale
- Navigate cross-functional complexity through strong stakeholder alignment and transparent communication
- Lead, coach, and develop a high-performing team (3–5 direct reports)
- Foster a feedback-driven culture, addressing development areas early while celebrating success
- Build future leaders by role-modeling ownership, curiosity, and accountability
- Support team members in confidently presenting to stakeholders and leadership
- Connect cross-functional processes to improve end-to-end product flow from buy to store
- Lead or sponsor initiatives introducing new tools and processes, ensuring strong adoption
- Drive continuous improvement with a focus on simplicity, scalability, and efficiency
- Anticipate upstream and downstream impacts, aligning stakeholders to solve complex challenges
- Lead demand planning and forecasting activities using advanced analytical methods
- Integrate data inputs such as sales, promotions, customer insights, and market trends
- Develop accurate short-term and seasonal forecasts to support business performance
- Apply statistical analysis and data-driven tools to validate and improve demand plans
- Provide technical expertise and mentorship within the planning function
Requirements
What You Bring:
- Minimum 5-7 years of experience in Retail Allocation, Retail Operations, Store Management, or in-season business management
- Proven track record in leading and developing teams with an empowerment mindset
- Strong business acumen, analytical capability, and retail math skills
- Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to simplify complexity and influence senior stakeholders
- Strong stakeholder management skills with the ability to build trust and drive alignment
- Systems-thinking mindset with the ability to understand dependencies and trade-offs
- Ability to thrive in ambiguity and lead through change with clarity and confidence
- Continuous improvement mindset, challenging the status quo and driving scalable solutions
- Passion for retail, product flow optimization, and developing people and processes
Salary
€5800-€7500 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
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