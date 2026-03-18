assistant supervisor logistics

What exactly are you going to do As an assistant coordinator logistics, you will contribute to the smooth operation of daily logistics processes at our depot in Bleiswijk. You will balance hands-on operational tasks with guiding a team of logistics employees. Your focus will be on coordinating sorting activities, ensuring quality, safety, and productivity, and supporting the coordinator in a dynamic, results-driven environment where collaboration is key. What You Will Do: Coordinate: oversee efficient sorting processes while maintaining quality, safety, and productivity standards.

Lead: guide, monitor, and motivate logistics employees daily in collaboration with the coordinator.

Plan: prepare and organize tasks, including managing inbound and outbound goods flows.

Work operationally: assist with order picking, locating products, and maintaining order and cleanliness in the depot.

Monitor: ensure SLA agreements are met and maintain a safe working environment.

What do we offer you We believe in rewarding your hard work and dedication with a comprehensive benefits package that supports your professional growth and personal well-being. Here’s what you can expect when you join our team: Salary between €2,611 and €3,264 gross per month.

Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.

Full-time role in a 5-shift schedule.

Shift allowance in line with applicable labor agreements.

Travel allowance up to €7.54 per day.

Opportunities for growth and training within the organization.

Job Requirements We are looking for a proactive logistics professional with leadership skills to join our dynamic team in Bleiswijk. MBO-level education or equivalent work experience.

Proven leadership and strong interpersonal skills.

Hands-on approach with a proactive mindset.

Willingness to work in a rotating shift schedule.

Residing within 25 km of Bleiswijk.