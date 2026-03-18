logistics team coordinator
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a coördinator logistiek, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our sorting and logistics processes. In this hands-on role, you will combine leadership responsibilities with operational tasks, ensuring an efficient and safe working environment. You will coach and guide your team while focusing on process improvements, KPI monitoring, and seamless collaboration within a 4-shift system. Your ability to plan, organize, and adapt will be key to maintaining high standards and fostering a productive team atmosphere.
What You Will Do:
- Lead: coach and guide a team of sorting and logistics employees to achieve optimal performance.
- Plan and organize: create staff schedules and prepare daily operational activities.
- Optimize processes: identify improvement opportunities and contribute to cost reduction initiatives.
- Support operations: assist with inbound and outbound logistics activities as needed.
- Report: chair team meetings and provide updates to the overarching coordinator.
What do we offer you
We believe in rewarding your hard work with a supportive environment, competitive benefits, and opportunities for growth. Here’s what you can expect when you join our team:
- Salary between € 3,005 and € 3,756 per month.
- Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
- Full-time role, 32 to 40 hours per week.
- Travel allowance for commuting expenses.
- Opportunities to grow into leadership roles.
- Access to internal training like the Lead & Grow program.
Job Requirements
We are looking for a proactive and communicative logistics leader who thrives on improving processes and guiding teams to success.
- MBO-level education or equivalent experience
- Proven leadership and coaching experience in logistics
- Process-oriented mindset with knowledge of lean methodologies
- Willingness to work in a 4-shift system
- Resides within 25 km of Bleiswijk with own transport
About the company
Located in Bleiswijk, our company is a dynamic and growing logistics organization dedicated to optimizing processes and achieving results. Our mission is to make logistics smarter and more efficient while fostering the personal and professional growth of our employees. With an open and informal culture, we prioritize collaboration and clear communication.
What sets us apart is our commitment to leadership development through initiatives like the 'Lead & Grow' program. We encourage innovative ideas, support professional growth, and provide a stable environment where you can thrive and make an impact.
Are you ready to grow with us and shape the future of logistics?