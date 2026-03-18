logistics team coordinator

Located in Bleiswijk, our company is a dynamic and growing logistics organization dedicated to optimizing processes and achieving results. Our mission is to make logistics smarter and more efficient while fostering the personal and professional growth of our employees. With an open and informal culture, we prioritize collaboration and clear communication.

What sets us apart is our commitment to leadership development through initiatives like the 'Lead & Grow' program. We encourage innovative ideas, support professional growth, and provide a stable environment where you can thrive and make an impact.

Are you ready to grow with us and shape the future of logistics?